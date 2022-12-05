Picayune-KBEY Toy Drive is Dec. 7

The Picayune and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Toy Drive will broadcast live from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7 at Chevrolet-Buick in Marble Falls (pictured) and the Burnet fire station. File photo

Help make sure no child in the Highland Lakes goes without something under the Christmas tree by giving to one of several toy drives in the area, including The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Toy Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Broadcast live on KBEY from 6 a.m.-3 p.m., the event provides toys for Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids, Burnet County Santa’s Helpers, and Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach. Listen for special guests and entertainment throughout the toy drive.

KBEY Operations Manager Ben Shields will be at Chevrolet-Buick, 2301 U.S. 281 North, while “Mac in the Morning” host Mac McClennahan will be at the Burnet fire station, 2002 U.S. 281 South.

Drive up and drop off new, unwrapped toys, cash, or checks at either location. You don’t even have to get out of your vehicle.

“Last year, we collected $8,225 in cash along with hundreds of toys,” Shields said. “This year, we want to beat that amount. We want to be there for the kids of the Highland Lakes.”

Toy distribution day is Dec. 16. Apply for toys based on where you live:

Residents in north Burnet County — Burnet County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

Parents of students at Highland Lakes Elementary School in Granite Shoals — Call 830-798-3650 and ask a staff member to fill out an application over the phone or drop by the school.

Marble Falls residents — The Helping Center of Marble Falls, 1315 Broadway, or the Department of Health and Human Services, 1406 Resource Parkway

“The economy is tough right now, and people are suffering from higher prices,” Shields said. “KBEY and The Picayune Magazine are going to do everything we can to help bring some cheer to the holiday season.”

OTHER PROGRAMS

Jesus’ Toys for Kids

Joseph’s Food Pantry

706 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

P.O. Box 804, Marble Falls, TX 78654

Provides new, unwrapped toys for ages infant to 12 years old. No restrictions on where children live for distribution day on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Highland Lakes Elementary School in Granite Shoals. The event runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and includes holiday activities. Drop off donations at the food pantry or call Pastors Mary Lou and Roy Guerrero at 830-220-2344.

Blue Santa

Marble Falls Police Department

606 Avenue N, Marble Falls, TX 78654

Blue Santa also provides toys for Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids. Drop-off donations are:

Marble Falls Public Safety Building, 606 Avenue N

Marble Falls Fire Rescue, 700 Avenue N

Marble Falls City Hall, 800 Third St.

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department, 1808 Second St.

Cash and check donations may be dropped off to the Records Clerk at the Marble Falls Public Safety facility. Make checks payable to Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids, Inc. You may also mail checks to P.O Box 1750, Marble Falls, TX 78654. Call Officer James French at 830-693-3611 for more information.

Brown Santa

Llano County Sheriff’s Office

2001 Texas 16 North, Llano, TX 78643

Attention: Chief Brad Evans or Veronica White

Donate new, unwrapped toys or pick up applications for toys at the Sheriff’s Office address above. This year, Brown Santa is also accepting gift cards for teens. Deadline for applications for toys is Dec. 5. Toys are distributed by sheriff’s deputies beginning sometime around Dec. 7. For more information, contact Veronica White at vwhite@co.llano.tx.us or 325-247-5050.

Angel Tree Toy Drive

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)

1719 Ridgeview, Kingsland, TX 78639

325-388-3440 or angeltree@highlandlakescasa.com

Pick a card from an Angel Tree to fulfill the wishes of a foster family. Deadline is Dec. 12 to bring in items requested on the Angel Tree cards.

Angel trees can be found at Main Street Consignments, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Harmony School of Creative Arts, Marble Falls Middle School, Atkins Pharmacy and Gifts, Highland Lakes Dental, Bright City Ministries, Security State Bank and Trust, REMAX of Marble Falls, and Heart and Soul, all in Marble Falls. You can also drop off donations at Lake Country Dental in Horseshoe Bay, Texas Farm Bureau in Burnet, and Cadence Bank in Kingsland.

