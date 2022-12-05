Highland Lakes holiday events for Dec. 6-12

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Christmas on the Square in Burnet features a snow play area. The event is from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The big event this week is Christmas on the Square in Burnet on Saturday. You can get in the festive spirit at holiday happenings across the Highland Lakes from Dec. 6-12. Check DailyTrib.com each week for a new holiday events roundup through the season or browse the Events Calendar at 101HighlandLakes.com or the Highland Lakes Christmas Lights Guide for more.

BURNET

Burnet High School tree lighting

Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

1000 The Green Mile

The community is invited to this annual event with music, hot chocolate, and donation drives.

Dec. 9-11 from 6-9 p.m.

300 E. Washington St.

First Baptist Church of Burnet brings the original Christmas story to life in a full-size replica of ancient Bethlehem with volunteer actors dressed in period costumes. Free, but donations are accepted.

Dec. 10 from noon to 8 p.m.

Courthouse Square

Burnet celebrates Christmas with a parade, snow play area, vendors, food and drink trailers, 5K, and shopping. At night, check out the nearby Trail of Lights displays.

Dec. 10 from 5-8 p.m.

703 Buchanan Drive

See how the pioneers celebrated Christmas at the museum’s annual event. Admission is free. A soup and cornbread supper is $5.

MARBLE FALLS

Christmas concert and bazaar

Dec. 9 from 2-5 p.m.

101 Main St.

The Marble Falls Public Library hosts a Christmas concert and bazaar. From 2-4 p.m., shop items from the Library Thrift Store and check off your holiday gift list. Gift wrapping and refreshments available. From 4-5 p.m., enjoy holiday classics from the Hill Country Community Band. Admission is free.

KINGSLAND

Poker run

Dec. 10 from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

1621 RR 1431

Motorcycle poker run raises money for Kingsland Toys for Kids. Entry is $10. Starts from Buddies parking lot. Sponsored by the Hill Country Auxiliary.

Lighted Christmas parade

Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

RM 2900

Christmas rolls into Kingsland. Route travels down RM 2900. Put on by the Hill Country Auxiliary.

La Plazita and Christmas Dancing Lights

Dec. 10 from 6-9 p.m.

12345 RR 1431

Brilla Iglesia hosts La Plazita with Christmas Dancing Lights (three songs) every 30 minutes. Shop vendor tables with gifts and Mexican food such as gorditas, champurrado, tamales, and pan dulce. Enjoy children’s games and heaters to keep warm.

BUCHANAN DAM

Lakeshore Library open house and concert

Dec. 8 at 11 a.m.

7346 RR 261

The library hosts its Christmas open house with lunch and a concert by the Bluebonnet Chorale. Food is served at 11 a.m. The concert is at 11:30 a.m. Staff will be sharing treats and cheer until 3:30 p.m. Call the library at 325-379-1174 to let them know you’re coming.

JOHNSON CITY

Dec. 10 from 6-9 p.m.

200 E. Elm St.

National park rangers will be available to answer questions about this historic house and explain life in Johnson City before rural electrification. The tour is free.

Living nativity

Dec. 9-10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

105 N. LBJ Drive

First United Methodist Church of Johnson City retells the story of the first Christmas every half-hour.

SPICEWOOD

Dec. 10 at 8:30 a.m.

1419 CR 409

Compete on challenging courses through incredible Hill Country scenery. For a festive twist, enter the Santa Claus and Elf costume divisions. Benefits Team RWB Austin.

CONTINUING

Christmas lights displays across the Highland Lakes and the Marble Falls ice skating rink are open nightly. Click the links for more information.

