Marble Falls VFW’s December schedule includes Pearl Harbor Day and New Year’s Eve events

The Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 is hosting several events in December, including a free supper for veterans and first responders, a Pearl Harbor Day remembrance, live music, and a New Year’s Eve celebration.

The post is located 1001 Veterans Drive. Events include:

Free supper

Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-7 p.m.

Free meal for veterans, first responders, and their families. Karaoke for entertainment. Donations welcome.

Pearl Harbor Day

Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 5-9 p.m.

Remember the hundreds of U.S. soldiers who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Barbecue dinner by Crawford’s Fine BBQ.

Old School Band show

Saturday, Dec. 10, from 7-11 p.m.

Jay Henderson on guitar, Fletcher Knight on bass, Melvin Jones on keyboard, Lonnie Brown on drums, and Elliot Fikes on saxophone will have you dancing the night away. Admission is $10 at the door.

Cold River Band show

Saturday, Dec. 17, with time TBA

Listen to original music by the Cold River Band, including “A Love Like This” and “Take Me Home.” Admission is $10 at the door.

New Year’s Eve party

Saturday, Dec. 31, from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Ring in 2023 with live music by George Mercado and Vesta Realm. A ticket includes one free beverage, party favors, black-eyed peas, cornbread, and a midnight sparkling toast. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door.

