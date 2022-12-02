Ground Zero car and truck show Dec. 3 benefits toy drive

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jaime Veloz (left) and wife Selene with Granite Shoals Police Officer Rey Salinas and Chief John Ortis during the 2021 Ground Zero car and truck show. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

The Ground Zero truck club is hoping for a boatload of new toys during its car and truck show Dec. 3. The event is from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Quarry Park, 2210 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals.

Admission is free, but attendees are asked to bring a new toy worth at least $25 to donate to the Granite Shoals Police Association and Fire Auxiliary’s Operation Fill the Boat toy drive. First responders will distribute the collected toys to children in the community for Christmas.

“This allows us as first responders to assist families in need during Christmas and around the year,” said Granite Shoals Police Chief John Ortis.

More than 100 vehicles are expected to compete in the show, each vying for one of the 40 awards to be handed out. Contest entry is a toy donation.

The event will have vendors. You can bring your own alcoholic beverages as long as they are in a non-glass container. A cooler fee is $20 at the entrance.

