Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Crystal Hope Escamilla, 40, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 25 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of marijuana. Released Nov. 26 on $1,500 bond.

Jimmy Ferrel Hanshaw II, 33, of McAllen was arrested Nov. 25 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault by contact-family violence. Released Nov. 28 on $75,500 in bonds.

Cecil Vaughn Liles III, 44, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 25 by BPD: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, driving while license is invalid. Released Nov. 27 on personal recognizance.

Charles Clayton Myers, 48, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 25 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): failure to appear-possession of marijuana, failure to appear-unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released Nov. 26 on $2,000 in bonds.

Devanti Alexandrio Reynolds, 22, of Bloomington, Minnesota, was arrested Nov. 25 by BPD: possession of marijuana.

Matthew Robert Winger, 42, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 25 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Brian James Groszek, 22, of Dripping Springs was arrested Nov. 26 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): reckless driving. Released Nov. 27 on $2,500 bond.

Laura Jane Ingle, 66, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 26 by MFPD: disorderly conduct-language. Released Nov. 30 on personal recognizance.

Danny Augustus Murk, 53, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 26 by MFPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Nov. 27 on $500 bond.

Melinda Carlene Slaughter, 44, of Round Mountain was arrested Nov. 26 by GSPD: parole violation, possession of a controlled substance.

Andres Suhul-Yacabalquiej, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 26 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released Nov. 27 on $500 bond.

CesarSuhul-Yacabalquiej, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 26 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Nov. 27 on $1,500 bond.

Christopher Lee Thornberry, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 26 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): possession of a controlled substance.

Ildemar Villareal, 38, of Houston was arrested Nov. 26 by CSPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Magdalena Ellen Caracheo, 17, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 27 by CSPD: driving under the influence-minor.

Patrick Clay Felan, 39, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 27 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Nov. 28 on $22,500 in bonds.

Richard Lee Golden, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 27 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated, failure to appear-open container in a motor vehicle. Released Nov. 28 on $7,500 bond.

Sean Michael Johnson, 20, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 27 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Ethan Kade Kanetzky, 19, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 27 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Robert Erik Kessler, 65, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 27 by BPD: motor vehicle registration requirement, failure to show proof of financial responsibility, no driver’s license, failure to identify, probation violation-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance.

Jimmy Leroy Mashall, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 27 by DPS: driving while license is invalid.

Raul Munoz Jr., 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 27 by MFPD: violation of a promise to appear, speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $1,500 in bonds. Released Nov. 30 on $15,000 bond.

Alberto Rangel-Lopez, 25, of Mexico was arrested Nov. 27 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Nov. 28 to ICE.

Heather Rae Ann Sturks, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 27 by GSPD: assault causing bodily injury. Released Nov. 28 on $4,000 bond.

Magdalena Ellen Caracheo, 17, of Meadowlakes was arrested Nov. 28 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Nov. 29 on $5,500 in bonds.

Jesus Ramirez-Casas, 33, was arrested Nov. 28 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 29 to ICE.

Christopher Lee Rhymer, 50, of Copperas Cove was arrested Nov. 28 by an outside agency-bench warrant.

Ferrill Raymond Rushton Jr., 58, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 28 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Cody Rahe White, 40, of Johnson City was arrested Nov. 28 by BCSO: parole violation, possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel Thomas Barner, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 29 by BCSO: bond revocation-theft of property. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Mason Jaymes Cross, 24, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 29 by BCSO: continuous violence against the family. Released Nov. 30 on bond.

Carlos Escalante, 57, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 29 by BCSO: motion to revoke-sex offender’s duty to register.

Raul Munoz Jr., 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 29 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Ruben Ortiz, 26, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 29 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Angel Romero, 25, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 29 by MFPD: assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $500 bond.

Clayton Lee Simons, 29, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 29 by BCSO: possession of marijuana. Released Nov. 30 on $1,500 bond.

Martin Belman, 37, of Austin was arrested Nov. 30 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Dec. 1 on $10,000 bond.

Bruce Allen Fuqua, 60, of Austin was arrested Nov. 30 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid.

Bryan Rogelio Hernandez, 22, of Temple was arrested Nov. 30 by MFPD: public intoxication.

Elizabeth Michelle Hibler, 44, of Lampasas was arrested Nov. 30 by BCSO: failure to appear-adjudication-forgery/defraud, child support. Released Dec. 1 on $13,649.61 in bonds.

Karon Ann King, 55, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 30 by MFPD: theft of property. Released Dec. 1 on $2,500 bond.

Aaron Garrett Nelson, 45, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 30 by GSPD: capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-speeding.

Ana Garbreila Ocano-Ortiz, 34, of Ecuador was arrested Nov. 30 by ICE: detainer. Released same day to ICE.

Patrick Wayne Pierce, 51, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 30 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.Released Dec. 1 on $5,000 bond.

Danny Ray Tillery, 50, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 30 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Renee Lynn Brewer, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 1 by MFPD: public intoxication, resisting arrest.

Renee Lynn Brewer, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 1 by BCSO: bond revocation-criminal trespass.

David Ira Diamond, 39, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 1 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Tammy Jo Linder, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 1 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate-possession of a controlled substance.

Monica Marie Marez, 50, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 1 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, open container-driver, failure to appear. Released same day on $1,500 in bonds.

Annaliese Rene Pirie, 31, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 1 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid.

Annaliese Rene Pirie, 31, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 1 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of marijuana.

Sarah Elizabeth Schlegel, 34, of Round Mountain was arrested Dec. 1 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.