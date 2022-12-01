Helping Center’s Learn for Life program gets $36,000 donation

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Club at Horseshoe Bay 2022 Mah Jongg Tournament co-chairs Jo Ellen Henderson (left) and Terri Matthews (right) present a $36,000 donation to Learn for Life coordinator Barbara King toward the program’s mission of improving and expanding educational resources at The Helping Center of Marble Falls. Courtesy photo

The Helping Center of Marble Falls received a $36,000 donation from the The Club at Horseshoe Bay Resort 2022 Mah Jongg Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The money will fund the nonprofit’s Learn for Life educational program.

“The Helping Center and Learn for Life are excited to accept this very generous donation,” Learn for Life coordinator Barbara King said in a media release. “These dollars are truly changing the lives of our clients, their families, and our community.”

Founded to expand educational resources, Learn for Life offers classes and events designed to improve wellness and promote reading among youngsters.

In 2022 alone, the program held nutritional classes, cooking demonstrations, a health fair, a children’s book giveaway, and more.

The program also awards annual scholarships to area teens. In August, three local high school students were each awarded $2,000 scholarships through the program.

The mah jongg tournament has contributed over $125,000 to Learn for Life since the program’s inception in 2019.

“The organizers and participants of this year’s tournament are pleased to fund the Learn for Life program, which is continuing into its third year,” said tournament co-chair Jo Ellen Henderson. “We truly believe that education and outreach, in the context of unconditional love, have the power to change lives.”

To learn more about the Learn for Life program, visit The Helping Center, 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls, or the organization’s website.

