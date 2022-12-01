SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cottonwood Shores Dollar General closing early due to lack of staff

12/01/22 | Nathan Bush
Dollar General in Cottonwood Shores

Dollar General, 4311 FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores, will close at 2 p.m. each day until more staff can be hired, it was announced Dec. 1. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Dollar General in Cottonwood Shores is closing at 2 p.m. each day starting Thursday, Dec. 1, until more staff can be hired. Currently, the store at 4311 FM 2147 has one employee.

A manager from the Dollar General store in Marble Falls has been forced to split time at both locations.

No timetable was given for when the Cottonwood Shores location will resume normal operating hours, which are 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Another Highland Lakes Dollar General, this one in Granite Shoals, was shut down on Monday for violations of the International Fire Code

