Man gets 30 years for March chase, shootout with law enforcement

Zachary David Williams, 34, pleaded guilty Monday, Nov. 28, in the 33rd District Court to a dozen felony charges, including attempted capital murder of a peace officer. Many of the charges stem from a high-speed chase in March that left him paralyzed after a shootout with law enforcement. He will serve a maximum 30-year sentence with eligibility for parole after 15 years. District Judge J. Allan Garrett presided over the case.

Williams’ collective sentencing amounted to more than 200 years, which he will serve concurrently. His passenger, 24-year-old Brianna Denise Cagely, faces similar charges and awaits a 2023 trial.

Along with attempted capital murder, Williams was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant after he fired on law enforcement during the March 27 chase, which started on RR 1431 in Kingsland in Llano County and ended on U.S. 281 in Blanco County.

The chase eventually ended after Marble Falls police set up spikes on Texas 71 that damaged and slowed Williams’ vehicle. He continued onto 281, pulling into a driveway before exiting the vehicle and firing at a Llano County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The deputy returned fire, striking Williams one time, according to an LCSO statement at the time.

Williams also pleaded guilty to other charges linked to probation violations in 2021, including obstruction/retaliation, evading arrest/detention in a motor vehicle, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Cagely faces all of the felonies associated with the March chase, being considered complicit in the crimes according to the Texas Law of Parties. Her status hearing is set for January.

“I’m grateful that the officers who were involved in this case were safe and able to go home to their families,” said Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Clark, who prosecuted the case. “Zach Williams has proved to be a danger to this community, and to law enforcement, and I’m glad he is going to be held accountable for his actions.”

Clark also will prosecute Cagely’s case.

“I think, given the seriousness of the injuries (Williams) suffered, that it was a just outcome,” said North Hill Country Chief Public Defender Michelle Moore, who acted as Williams’ attorney. “He has a life sentence in many ways.”

