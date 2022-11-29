Last chance to vote for your 2023 Locals Love Us favorites!

The last day to vote for your favorite Highland Lakes people, places, and things in The Picayune Magazine’s 2023 Locals Love Us contest is Nov. 30. You can cast a ballot Tuesday and again Wednesday to give your favorites that extra boost. Results will be published in February in the 2023 Locals Love Us Magazine.

“Locals Love Us Magazine is the go-to resource for visitors to the Highland Lakes,” said Mandi Goldsmith, publisher of Victory Media, which owns The Picayune Magazine, DailyTrib.com, 101 Fun Things to do in the Highland Lakes magazine, 101HighlandLakes.com, and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune. “Visitors tell us again and again how much they use the magazine to find out what the locals like best. I’ve found public copies dog-eared and with pages torn out.”

Plenty of free copies will be available for Highland Lakes visitors and residents. Just be sure your opinion is heard by voting on these last two days.

Winners are selected in each of these three areas: Burnet, Kingsland/Llano, and Marble Falls. Visit the Locals Love Us webpage to see winners from previous years.

