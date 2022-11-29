Highland Lakes Crisis Network rolls out holiday tamale fundraiser

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Highland Lakes Crisis Network volunteers roll, cook, and wrap tamales for the 2020 fundraiser. The 2022 sale is Dec. 3. File photo

Get your holiday tamales and help the Highland Lakes Crisis Network. The nonprofit’s annual fundraising sale is from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at First United Methodist Church, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive in Marble Falls. It also will have a booth set up at the Christmas Market Day on Main Street, which is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the same day.

“We try to engage people in ways that they like to give back,” said Kevin Naumann, the network’s president. “A lot of people enjoy tamales during the holiday season, so we decided to provide an opportunity for people to get a good meal but also contribute to what we’re working on at the Crisis Network.”

Volunteers are cooking and packaging over 600 dozen tamales this week in preparation for the sale. The tamales come in three flavors — chicken, pork, and chili pepper pork — for $20 a dozen.

“We did 500 dozen last year, which was a big production,” Naumann said. “This year, we’re partnering with someone who does this as a business. She was able to do all the pre-work, so we should be able to squeeze in a few more dozen this time.”

The network is also selling jars of homemade salsa, spicy or regular, for $12 each. Only cash or cards will be accepted.

Unlike years past, the Saturday fundraiser is first-come, first-served and will not take pre-orders.

“We’ve done pre-orders in the past, but it turned into a nightmare having to manage pickups,” Naumann said.

Money raised will go toward HLCN’s mission of providing support to people in need following a disaster or other emergency.

To find out more about the Highland Lake Crisis Network’s services or to volunteer, visit its website or call 325-423-3662.

