GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 28
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meetings so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, Nov. 28
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- discussion and action on creation of sexual assault response team as part of joint county response team that could include Burnet and Blanco counties
- ordering of creation of new emergency services district for Sunrise Beach Village as approved by voters Nov. 8
- discussion and action on prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.