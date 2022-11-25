SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 28

11/25/22 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meetings so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Nov. 28

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action on creation of sexual assault response team as part of joint county response team that could include Burnet and Blanco counties
  • ordering of creation of new emergency services district for Sunrise Beach Village as approved by voters Nov. 8
  • discussion and action on prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

