GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 28

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meetings so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Nov. 28

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and action on creation of sexual assault response team as part of joint county response team that could include Burnet and Blanco counties

ordering of creation of new emergency services district for Sunrise Beach Village as approved by voters Nov. 8

discussion and action on prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning

Tuesday, Nov. 29

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Thursday, Dec. 1

6 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com