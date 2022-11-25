Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 18-24, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 18-24, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Travis Austin Brown, 34, of Dallas was arrested Nov. 18 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Nov. 19 on $8,000 in bonds.

Amanda Danforth, 36, of Llano was arrested Nov. 18 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): kidnapping, engaging in criminal action. Released same day on $25,000 in bonds.

Timothy Hackney, 32, of Llano was arrested Nov. 18 by BPD: kidnapping, engaging in organized criminal activity. Released Nov. 18 on $25,000 in bonds.

Kenneth Lee Lentz, 62, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 18 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): bond forfeiture-unauthorized use of a vehicle, bail jumping/failure to appear, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, accident involving damage to a vehicle, driving while license is invalid.

Lindsay Alexandra Lusk, 23, of Johnson City was arrested Nov. 18 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession of a controlled substance, theft of property. Released Nov. 19 on personal recognizance.

Scott Fox Maurer, 63, of Jonestown was arrested Nov. 18 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released Nov. 19 on $40,000 in bonds.

Ulises Gutierrez Mondragon, 23, of Mexico was arrested Nov. 18 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Nov. 23 to ICE.

Roger Ortiz, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 18 by BCSO: bond revocation-criminal trespass.

Gregory Ellas Stevenson, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 18 by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO): bench warrant.

Christopher John Torres, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 18 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Nelson Kaine Williams, 27, of Round Rock was arrested Nov. 18 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Justen Thomas Bruening, 41, was arrested Nov. 19 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury, public intoxication. Released Nov. 20 on $5,500 in bonds.

Miguel Camacho-Camacho, 47, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 19 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated.

Kaleb Scott Schweitzer, 26, of Liberty Hill was arrested Nov. 19 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, bond revocation-driving while license is invalid. Released Nov. 20 on $28,000 in bonds.

Mario Aguilar-Lopez, 31, was arrested Nov. 20 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 21 to ICE.

Bertin Bernal-Delgado, 40, was arrested Nov. 20 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 21 to ICE.

Miguel Camacho-Camacho, 47, was arrested Nov. 20 by ICE: detainer.

Elmer Elias-Vasquez, 46, was arrested Nov. 20 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 21 to ICE. Released Nov. 22 to ICE.

Kelvin Noel Guevara-Gomez, 28, was arrested Nov. 20 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 22 to ICE.

Jesus Hernandez-Perez, 43, was arrested Nov. 20 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 21 to ICE.

Jose Ivan Huerta-Zamora, 39, of Austin was arrested Nov. 20 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 21 to ICE. Released Nov. 21 to ICE.

Alfredo Jimenez-Robles, 41, was arrested Nov. 20 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 21 to ICE.

Fermin Loza-Jaimes, 30, was arrested Nov. 20 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 21 to ICE.

Aaron Augustus Lucero, 36, of Austin was arrested Nov. 20 by BPD: stalking, criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance.

Kirk William Piper, 52, of Houston was arrested Nov. 20 by MFPD: theft of service.

Wilson Vallecillo-Rodriguez, 34, was arrested Nov. 20 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 22 to ICE.

Manuel Frias Vazquez, 26, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 20 by BCSO: abandoning/endangering a child.

Christopher Lee Maxwell, 38, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 21 by BPD: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. Released Nov. 22 on $25,000 bond.

Edgar Manuel Pedroza, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 21 by BCSO: assault on family/household member, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Alexandria Brooke Perez, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 21 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Nov. 22 on $500 bond.

James Randell Price, 37, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 21 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence, unlawful restraint.

Gregory Silva Jr., 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 21 by GSPD: motion to revoke-failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register, motion to revoke-sex offender’s duty to register, failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register, surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Jimmy Dwayne Steaples, 52, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 21 by BTPD: possession of a controlled substance, U.S. Marshal’s Service detainer.

Manuel Frias Vazquez, 26, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 21 by ICE: detainer.

Codie Anne Wellman, 28, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 21 by BCSO: assault-family violence. Released Nov. 22 on $500 bond.

Brodderick Deshawn Lewis, 23, of Killeen was arrested Nov. 22 by BTPD: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Nov. 23 with credit for time served.

Alexandro Medina, 21, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 22 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated.

Alexandro Medina, 21, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $36,000 in bonds.

Christian Anthony Aguirre, 37, of Johnson City was arrested Nov. 23 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released Nov. 24 on $500 bond.

Jaydon Christopher Johnson, 23, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 23 by BCSO: sexual assault of a child.

Destin Ramon Luna, 19, of Liberty Hill was arrested Nov. 23 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Raul Miranda-Morales, 228, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 23 by BCSO: failure to yield the right of way, no driver’s license.

Lewis Munson Stevens, 38, of New Braunfels was arrested Nov. 23 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated.

Gregory Ellas Stevenson, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 23 by WCSO: bench warrant.

David Allen Vallejos, 70, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 23 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order.

Cesar Daniel Almanza-Razo, 23, was arrested Nov. 24 by ICE: detainer.

Marcos Jorge Arteaga, 33, of Houston was arrested Nov. 24 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

Victor Manuel Gaona-Ramirez, 45, was arrested Nov. 24 by ICE: detainer.

Nancy Lozano-Solorzano, 33, was arrested Nov. 24 by ICE: detainer.

Edgar Martinez-Rivera, 33, was arrested Nov. 24 by ICE: detainer.

Raul Miranda-Morales, 28, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 24 by ICE: detainer. Released same day on $1,500 in bonds.

Jose Sanchez-Santiago, 29, was arrested Nov. 24 by ICE: detainer.