Meadowlakes recognizes Honor Flight sponsors with Citizenship Award

Meadowlakes Mayor Mark Bentley (left) presented residents Jess and May Lofgreen with the city's Citizenship Award for sponsoring an honor flight for veterans in October. Courtesy photo

The city of Meadowlakes presented May and Jess Lofgreen with a Citizenship Award during the City Council’s regular meeting Nov. 15. The Lofgreens were recognized for their contributions to the Meadowlakes Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., on Oct. 1.

“This is certainly a well-deserved honor,” Mayor Mark Bentley said. “If there ever was a champion of veterans, it would be Jess and May, who elected to forego a portion of their savings to use them for the support of our heroes.”

Upon arriving in the nation’s capital, the local veterans were able to visit national war memorials, including those for World War II, the U.S. Marine Corps, and Vietnam veterans. They also visited national monuments such as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

More than 25 Meadowlakes veterans were on the flight. On Nov. 10, veterans Charlie Mercer, Lamar Chuter, and Rob Paul spoke about their experience at a patriotic luncheon held by the Burnet County Republican Women.

The idea for a Meadowlakes Honor Flight began after Jess Lofgreen, who is also the Place 1 city councilor, returned home from another flight in the fall of 2021. He served as a fighter pilot in Vietnam from 1968-69.

The Meadowlakes flight was organized by Honor Flight Austin, the Central Texas branch of the national nonprofit Honor Flight. The organization sends U.S. veterans on all-expenses paid trips to Washington.

Serving the area since 2012, Honor Flight Austin offers the opportunity to veterans living in 14 Central Texas counties, including Burnet and Llano counties. Initially only open to veterans of World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars, it expanded to include veterans serving during the Cold War Era from December 1941 through May 1975.

The Citizenship Award was originally to be given during a Veterans Day ceremony at Johnson Park in Marble Falls on Nov. 11; however, heavy rain forced the presentation’s postponement to the Nov. 15 meeting.

nathan@thepicayune.com