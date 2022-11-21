Holiday events for Nov. 21-28

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The holiday season has arrived full force in the Highland Lakes with charitable Thanksgiving meals and the beginning of Christmas festivities. Here is a list of events, times, and locations for the week of Nov. 21. Check DailyTrib.com each week for a new holiday events roundup through the season or browse the Events Calendar at 101HighlandLakes.com or the Highland Lakes Christmas Lights Guide for more.

MARBLE FALLS

Nov 21 and 25 is Snow Night

Nov. 22 is Cheap Skate Tuesday

Open from 5-10 p.m.

215 Main St.

Enjoy ice skating at Harmony Park in downtown Marble Falls. Day-of tickets are $12. Book a skating slot online. Skates can be rented. Closed Thanksgiving. Also, check out Walkway of Lights at nearby Lakeside Park.

Christmas Trunk Show

Nov. 26 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

200 Main St.

Rock your Christmas in wearable art. Marta Stafford Fine Art hosts a trunk show with Pat Day weavings, Perla Kopeloff wraps, Eco Fiber handpainted scarves, and Amy Harper artful purses.

Nov. 26 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Downtown Marble Falls

Participating businesses are open later for Christmas shopping and drinks.

BURNET

Burnet Police Turkey Dinner

Nov. 23 from 4-6 p.m.

2000 S. Water St. (U.S. 281)

The Burnet Police Department is holding its annual drive-through turkey dinner for Thanksgiving. Meals can be picked up from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 23 at the police station. If you can’t pick up a turkey dinner, call the BPD at 512-756-6404 no later than 4 p.m. Nov. 22 to schedule delivery.

Community Thanksgiving

Nov. 24 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

102 S. Vanderveer St., Burnet

Several Burnet churches are hosting a free Thanksgiving meal for the community at the Church of Christ. Everyone is invited. For more information, call Nancy Heuss at 512-755-4341 or Teresa Griggs at 830-385-6128.

JOHNSON CITY AREA

Opens Nov. 25 and runs through Jan. 8

101 E. Pecan Drive

Johnson City is “The Twinkliest Town in Texas” when more than 2 million lights are draped around its historic square and the Blanco County Courthouse. The Hooves and Wheels Parade is 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26.

Deck the Halls at Sauer-Beckmann

Nov. 26 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

501 Park Road 52, Stonewall

Learn about the early settlers’ Christmas traditions at the Sauer-Beckmann Living History Farm at Lyndon B. Johnson State Park and Historic Site, located between Stonewall and Johnson City off of U.S. 290.

LLANO

Opens Nov. 25 and runs through Dec. 31

300 Legion Drive, Llano

Badu Park is transformed into a winter wonderland each night during the season.

KINGSLAND

Dancing Lights at La Plazita (The Little Plaza)

Nov. 26 from 6-9 p.m.

(Also on Dec. 3, 10, 17, 23, and 30)

12345 RR 1431

Stop by Brilla Iglesia (Shine Church) for songs, food, and fellowship on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the holiday season.

SPICEWOOD

Christmas at the Barn

Nov. 25-27 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

6038 Texas 71 East

Check off your gift list Green Acres.

