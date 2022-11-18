Llano County man charged with negligent homicide in head-on collision

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

John Paul Myers of Llano County was arrested and charged with negligent homicide on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for a head-on collision that resulted in the death of another driver. Courtesy photo

John Paul Myers, 48, of Llano County was arrested and charged with negligent homicide on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the death of 38-year-old Ashley Dunklin. Myers is accused of driving on the wrong side of the road and colliding head on with Dunklin’s vehicle on June 16 in Buchanan Dam.

After a four-month investigation, Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Chambers determined that Myers’ actions warranted the charge of negligent homicide.

“It’s not an accident,” Chambers told DailyTrib.com. “It’s somebody doing something extremely negligent and another person not getting to go home because of it.”

Negligent homicide refers to the knowing disregard for the safety of others or ignoring obvious risks that result in the death of another.

Myers also was in violation of parole and was arrested by a fugitive task force associated with the District Attorney’s Office for the 33rd & 424th Judicial District. Those two districts include Burnet, Llano, Blanco, and San Saba counties.

Myers faces up to $10,000 in fines and between 180 days and two years in prison.

dakota@thepicayune.com