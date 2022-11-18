Lady Dawgs show team effort in district honors; Shipley is top coach

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Burnet Lady Dawgs (28-12 overall, 10-0 district) capped off a fantastic 2022 campaign with a multitude of postseason honors. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Following a tremendous 28-12 season and undefeated campaign through district play, the Burnet Lady Dawgs varsity volleyball team is still reaching milestones.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, it was announced that all 13 players on the squad were named to the District 24-4A academic all-district team. Additionally, all six of the team’s seniors were named to the academic all-state team.

“Their academics always come first,” head coach Crystal Shipley said. “That is, by far, the greatest trophy to me because, in the end, that will take them farther than anything and help them become successful young women.”

No easy feat, student-athletes often struggle to balance success on the court and in the classroom.

“It is extremely hard on athletes to stay on top of their grades, especially maintaining a 90 or above average,” Shipley said. “I’m thankful for a great staff at BHS that is patient and helps the girls stay caught up.”

Shipley was also honored, receiving the 24-4A Coach of the Year award.

“I am humbled,” she said. “It is a great honor that I will cherish forever.”

Shipley couldn’t help but contribute her success to the hard work her athletes and staff put in since practices began on Aug. 1.

“I feel that this award goes to my staff, coach (Brent) Kelley, and coach (Hailey) Wooten as well,” she said. “Our team’s success relies on those two, and they do so much for me and our program. This award is also about my team. No one gets this award if you don’t have coachable, hardworking, successful kids. To me, it is a team award that means so much to me.”

While Burnet’s volleyball season ended Nov. 8 in the Class 4A regional quarterfinal round against the Salado Lady Eagles, Shipley is proud of the 2022 squad’s legacy.

“The team gave everything they had, moved on after mistakes, and did everything together for the team,” she said. “Our seniors taught us to have fun along the way.”

BURNET HONORS

Coach Crystal Shipley — District 24-4A Coach of the Year

MaeSyn Gay — Co-MVP, academic all-district

Zaria Solis — Offensive MVP, academic all-district

Addie Grace Hernandez — Co-Defensive MVP, academic all-state, academic all-district

Camryn Courtney — Co-Newcomer of the Year, academic all-district

Lauren Howton — First-team all-district, academic all-district

McKenzie Davis — First-team all-district, academic all-state, academic all-district

Lainey Rye — Second-team all-district, academic all-state, academic all-district

Reagan Shipley — Second-team all-district, academic all-district

Laney Huffman — honorable mention, academic all-district

Addie Houston — honorable mention, academic all-district

Harlynn Roberts — academic all-state, academic all-district

Samantha Gaylord — academic all-state, academic all-district

Sadie Campbell (manager) — academic all-state, academic all-district

Journey Denton — academic all-district

nathan@thepicayune.com