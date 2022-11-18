GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 21

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Nov. 21

9 a.m. special meeting

Llano County Courthouse Law Library, 801 Ford St., Llano

On the agenda:

certifying results of Nov. 8 general election

Tuesday, Nov. 22

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

certifying results of Nov. 8 general election

discussion and possible action on burn ban for unincorporated areas

approval and ratification of LCRA firm water contract

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com