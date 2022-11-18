SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 21

11/18/22 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Nov. 21

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. special meeting

Llano County Courthouse Law Library, 801 Ford St., Llano

On the agenda:

  • certifying results of Nov. 8 general election

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • certifying results of Nov. 8 general election
  • discussion and possible action on burn ban for unincorporated areas
  • approval and ratification of LCRA firm water contract

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

