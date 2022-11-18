GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 21
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, Nov. 21
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. special meeting
Llano County Courthouse Law Library, 801 Ford St., Llano
- certifying results of Nov. 8 general election
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
- certifying results of Nov. 8 general election
- discussion and possible action on burn ban for unincorporated areas
- approval and ratification of LCRA firm water contract
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.