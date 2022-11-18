Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 11-17, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 11-17, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ezequiel Gallego-Jeronimo, 33, was arrested Nov. 11 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Miguel Garcia-Torres, 33, was arrested Nov. 11 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 14 to ICE.

Rudi Jaimes-Jaimes, 43, was arrested Nov. 11 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 14 to ICE.

William Brant Sturts, 31, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 11 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): criminal trespass. Released Nov. 12 on $1,500 bond.

Angel Cesar Castillo, 28, of Johnson City was arrested Nov. 12 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $21,500 in bonds.

James Ray Collard, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 12 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid without financial responsibility.

James Ray Collard, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 12 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Candido R. Delahoya, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 12 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid, violation of a promise to appear. Released same day on $16,000 in bonds.

Josue Gonzales, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 12 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): reckless driving, capias pro fine-no valid driver’s license, capias pro fine-minor in possession of alcohol, capias pro fine-no valid driver’s license.

Lisa Arredondo Hinojosa, 51, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 12 by MFPD: expired driver’s license.

Edwin Brian Lopez, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 12 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Joshua Matthew Payton, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 12 by MFPD: speeding. Released same day on $500 bond.

Sarah Elizabeth Schlegel, 34, of Round Mountain was arrested Nov. 12 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Carlos Araiza-Martinez, 23, was arrested Nov. 13 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 14 to ICE.

Ricardo Copland-Velasquez, 35, was arrested Nov. 13 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 14 to ICE.

Cameron Levi Guzy, 32, of Round Mountain was arrested Nov. 13 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $12,500 in bonds.

Gregory Arthur Hall, 29, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 13 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released Nov. 14 on $1,000 bond.

Lisa Arredondo Hinojosa, 51, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 13 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, failure to show proof of financial responsibility. Released same day on $1,500 in bonds.

Shunetra Isaisha Kincheon, 33, of Austin was arrested Nov. 13 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

Jonathan James Kohl, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 13 by GSPD: registration of animals, animal at larger. Released Nov. 14 on $1,000 in bonds.

Tolentino Quintanilla-Remigio, 32, was arrested Nov. 13 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 14 to ICE.

Juan Quiroz, 35, was arrested Nov. 13 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 14 to ICE.

Hector Uceda, 46, was arrested Nov. 13 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 14 to ICE.

Rodolfo Vasquez-Barragan, 41, was arrested Nov. 13 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 14 to ICE.

Kevin Aguilar-Corona, 29, as arrested Nov. 14 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 16 to ICE.

Sean Michael Davidson, 52, of Liberty Hill was arrested Nov. 14 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Humberto Lazono-Reyes, 25, was arrested Nov. 14 by ICE: detainer.

Kevin Leslie Morrey, 48, of Copperas Cove was arrested Nov. 14 by BCSO: surety surrender-theft of property.

Mariah Rhoades, 29, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 14 by CSPD: criminal trespass. Released Nov. 15 on $2,000 bond.

Joseph Lee Williams II, 41, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 14 by BPD: abandoning/endangering a child, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Renee Lynn Brewer, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 15 by MFPD: public intoxication.

Riley Willard Carruthers, 80, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 15 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released Nov. 16 on $500 bond.

Harrison McLeod Guedry, 23, of Dallas was arrested Nov. 15 by CSPD: open container-driver, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Nov. 16 on $1,500 in bonds.

Stephanie Marie Hernandez, 32, of Temple was arrested Nov. 15 by BCSO: parole violation.

Penny Morales, 32, of Fort Hood was arrested Nov. 15 by BCSO: failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Hazel Rivera-Floriano, 29, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 15 by GSPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding. Released same day on $1,000 in bonds.

Eduardo Acosta-Chavez, 37, was arrested Nov. 16 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 17 to ICE.

Felipe Avila Elizondo, 39, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 16 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Christopher Ray Flippin, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 16 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Derick W. Fricke, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 16 by MFPD: resisting arrest/search/transport. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Thomas Robert Hansen, 71, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 16 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

David Michael Harper, 39, of Figard, Oregon, was arrested Nov. 16 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Marcos Hernandez-Marquez, 41, was arrested Nov. 16 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 17 to ICE.

Ryan David Kinman, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 16 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released Nov. 17 on $50,000 in bonds.

Christopher Aaron Louviere, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 16 by MFPD: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-expired registration. Released same day after paying fine.

Humberto Luna-Gonzalez, 41, was arrested Nov. 16 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 17 to ICE.

Abraham Medina-Fernandez, 38, was arrested Nov. 16 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 17 to ICE.

Kelvin Perla-Nolasco, 33, was arrested Nov. 16 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 17 to ICE.

Joseph Dewayne Richter, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 16 by MFPD: failure to drive in a single lane, expired license plate registration, no driver’s license. Released Nov. 17 on $750 in bonds.

Pedro Rogel-Sanchez, 39, was arrested Nov. 16 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 17 to ICE.

Craig Noel Urofsky, 63, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 16 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Nov. 17 on personal recognizance.

Bonnie Lorraine Wrubel, 54, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 16 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Kenneth Wayne Alcorn, 66, of Seminole was arrested Nov. 17 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Felipe Avila Elizondo, 39, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 17 by ICE: detainer.

Luciano Gabriel Mendez Jr., 39, of Liberty Hill was arrested Nov. 17 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, surety surrender-burglary of a building.

Ulises Gutierrez Mondragon, 23, of Mexico was arrested Nov. 17 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated.

Jose Antonio Ramirez, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 17 by BPD: public intoxication.

Jaime Rosental-Olivia, 40, was arrested Nov. 17 by ICE: detainer.

Cristian-Leonard Santibanez, 23, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 17 by DPS: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jackson Ray Smith, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 17 by GSPD: possession of child pornography. Released same day on $175,000 bond.

Colby Wayne Vaughn, 46, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 17 by BPD: driving while intoxicated.