Ground beef products sold at HEB recalled

11/17/22 | Dakota Morrissiey
Tyson Foods ground beef recall

Two of the three ground beef products from Tyson Foods sold at H-E-B stores that were recalled on Nov. 16. Courtesy images

Tyson Foods issued a recall for 94,000 pounds of ground beef products carried in H-E-B stores on Nov. 16 after the company determined they could be contaminated with foreign materials. 

According to a media release from H-E-B, the products have already been removed from shelves and no injuries have been reported due to the contamination.

The products subject to the recall were three variations of ground beef “chubs” sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas. This includes the Marble Falls, Burnet, and Kingsland H-E-B locations. The products are:

  • Hill Country Fare 73 percent Ground Beef 10-pound Chub
  • Hill Country Fare 73 percent Ground Beef 5-pound Chub
  • H-E-B brand 80 percent Ground Chuck 5-pound Chub

The products also can be identified by the 11/25/22 freeze dates shown on the packaging.

According to the media release, no other ground beef products have been affected by contamination.

Customers who have purchased recalled products can return them at H-E-B locations for a full refund. Contact the Tyson Foods Customer Relations Department at 1-800-643-3410 or H-E-B customer service at 1-855-432-4438 for details.

