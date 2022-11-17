Burnet man gets 45 years for child sexual abuse

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

James Beavers was sentenced to 45 years in prison after being found guilty of continual sexual abuse of a child on Nov. 9. Courtesy photo

James Beavers, 28, of Burnet was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child and sentenced to 45 years in prison without the possibility of parole on Nov. 9. Officials said Beavers abused his 5- to 6-year-old victim multiple times over a six-month span in 2019.

A media release issued by the District Attorney’s Office of the 32nd and 424th Judicial District cited a recorded confession obtained by law enforcement as crucial evidence in the conviction. Beavers later went on record claiming the confession was false.

The victim, now 9 years old, testified before the court along with family members, a Texas Department of Public Safety special agent, a sexual assault nurse examiner, officials from the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center, and the victim’s therapist.

The case was presented to court and prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Bill Price and Amanda Dillon.

“This was truly a case of courage versus cowardice,” stated Price in the media release. “That child showed unbelievable bravery and poise while facing her assailant in court. Beavers, on the other hand, showed no remorse for his actions. We believe the jury noticed that, and it had an impact on their verdict.”

Originally from Trinity, Beavers was living with the mother of the victim at the time of the abuse.

“The damage done to this little girl can’t be undone, but at least she’ll grow up knowing that she helped ensure that James Beavers will never harm another child,” Dillon stated in the release.

If you are aware of active child abuse, contact the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center for resources and help concerning child abuse in the Highland Lakes or local law enforcement.

