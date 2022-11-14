Nonprofits receive $65K in Highland Lakes Service League grants
The Highland Lakes Service League recently awarded a total of $65,000 in grants to area nonprofit organizations for 2022.
The league’s mission is to contribute to bettering the Highland Lakes community through volunteerism and financial support of nonprofits, including the annual grants.
The following organizations received grants and were recognized for their service to the community during a Nov. 9 luncheon hosted by the Service League.
- Society of St. Vincent de Paul
- The Helping Center of Marble Falls
- Community Resource Center
- Highland Lakes Crisis Network
- Weekday Ministries
- King’s Garden
- Lake Area Care
- Meals on Wheels
- Sleep In Heavenly Peace
- Open Door Recovery
- Marble Falls Senior Activity Center
- Pregnancy and Life Center
- Marble Falls Area EMS
- Texas Mission of Mercy/TDA Smart Smiles
- Tow Community Center
- Literacy Highland Lakes
- Boys and Girls Club of the Highland Lakes
- Camp of the Hills
- Friends of the Burnet County Library System
- Spicewood Community Library
- Workforce Network
- PetPALS
Applications for grants are evaluated and awarded based on funds available and the current needs of the community, according to a Highland Lakes Service League media release. Funds must be used to serve the communities of Burnet and Llano counties.
Over the past five years, the league has contributed more than $150,000 to local charitable organizations. Money is raised throughout the year but primarily comes through the annual Chuck Wagon Chow Down Dinner and Auction held each January. Tickets for the Jan. 28, 2023, event go on sale online on Dec. 2.
For sponsorship information, item donation and underwriting opportunities, contact Darlene Hargett at cwcd.hlsl@gmail.com or 713-805-2325.