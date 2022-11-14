Nonprofits receive $65K in Highland Lakes Service League grants

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Highland Lakes Service League awarded grants to 22 local nonprofit organizations on Nov. 9. Representatives from each organization were on hand to receive funds that will provide client services in Burnet and Llano counties. Pictured are (seated) Willa Holgate of the Pregnancy and Life Center and Starla McLaurin and Marble Falls Area EMS; (second row) Paula Mays of Open Door Recovery, Beth Cottingham of the Spicewood Community Library, Sally May of Literacy Highland Lakes, Joey Hixson of the Boys and Girls Club of the Highland Lakes, Ingrid Hoffmeister of King's Garden; (third row) Kevin Naumann of the Highland Lakes Crisis Network, Marco Cruz of Meals on Wheels, Sam Pearce of The Helping Center of Marble Falls, Maryum Mitchell of the Community Resource Center, Karen DelHay of St. Vincent de Paul, Donna Shaw of Weakday Ministries, Paul Norman of the Tow Community Center, Bob Quigley of the Marble Falls Senior Activity Center; (back row) Eric Tanner of PetPALS, Brad Zehner of the Friends of the Burnet County Library Systems, Fay Crider of Texas Workforce Network, Kayley Lowe of Camp of the Hills, Lottie McCorkle of Lakes Area Care, and Eddie Arredondo of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Not pictured is a representative of Smart Smiles. Courtesy photo

The Highland Lakes Service League recently awarded a total of $65,000 in grants to area nonprofit organizations for 2022.

The league’s mission is to contribute to bettering the Highland Lakes community through volunteerism and financial support of nonprofits, including the annual grants.

The following organizations received grants and were recognized for their service to the community during a Nov. 9 luncheon hosted by the Service League.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul

The Helping Center of Marble Falls

Community Resource Center

Highland Lakes Crisis Network

Weekday Ministries

King’s Garden

Lake Area Care

Meals on Wheels

Sleep In Heavenly Peace

Open Door Recovery

Marble Falls Senior Activity Center

Pregnancy and Life Center

Marble Falls Area EMS

Texas Mission of Mercy/TDA Smart Smiles

Tow Community Center

Literacy Highland Lakes

Boys and Girls Club of the Highland Lakes

Camp of the Hills

Friends of the Burnet County Library System

Spicewood Community Library

Workforce Network

PetPALS

Applications for grants are evaluated and awarded based on funds available and the current needs of the community, according to a Highland Lakes Service League media release. Funds must be used to serve the communities of Burnet and Llano counties.

Over the past five years, the league has contributed more than $150,000 to local charitable organizations. Money is raised throughout the year but primarily comes through the annual Chuck Wagon Chow Down Dinner and Auction held each January. Tickets for the Jan. 28, 2023, event go on sale online on Dec. 2.

For sponsorship information, item donation and underwriting opportunities, contact Darlene Hargett at cwcd.hlsl@gmail.com or 713-805-2325.