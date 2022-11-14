Horseshoe Bay Holidaze needs volunteers

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Volunteers are needed for the Holidaze shopping event in Horseshoe Bay. The Horseshoe Bay Business Alliance seeks help with setup, welcome tables, and cleanup for the 15th annual event, which is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in front of the Bay Pharmacy, PK Nails, and Tall Texan building, 7401-7407 FM 2147.

Click on the following links to sign up.

Setup is from 3:15-4:15 p.m. and cleanup from 7:30-8 p.m. Two more people are needed to help participants find their assigned spots from 4:15-5:30 p.m.

At least eight people are needed for two different shifts at the welcome tables. First shift is from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and the second shift is from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Over 35 vendors are expected at the event, which will include food, beverages, and prizes. Santa Claus will appear at 6 p.m., shortly before the 6:15 p.m. Christmas tree lighting that officially kicks off the holiday season in Horseshoe Bay. Holiday carolers and dancing Wildflowers will entertain.

New this year are the Puppy Lounge, courtesy of veterinarian Dr. Garret Craig of Horseshoe Bay Veterinary Clinic, and the Adopt-a-Pet area from the Hill Country Humane Society.

editor@thepicayune.com