Elves for the Elderly seeks donations, volunteers

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bessie Jackson in one of two storage areas filled with donations for Elves for the Elderly at St. Frederick’s Baptist Church in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Elves for the Elderly is in its final push for donations and volunteers to help package and deliver gifts to area nursing homes and other senior citizen organizations for the holiday season.

Led by Bessie Jackson of St. Frederick’s Baptist Church in Marble Falls, Elves for the Elderly delivers more than 500 bags of personal hygiene items, gloves, scarves, blankets, and more across the Highland Lakes.

“Our biggest need right now is coloring books, colors, and map pencils,” Jackson said. “It helps with cognitive and motor skills. Also, puzzles are good. One puzzle in a break room can be a big help.”

Donations of items or cash can be dropped off at St. Frederick’s, 301 Avenue N in Marble Falls. Deadline is Dec. 1.

“We get everything together and packaged in time to distribute during the first two weeks of December,” Jackson said. “We want to get everything delivered so they can have presents at their Christmas parties at the different agencies and nursing homes.”

Other needed items are toothbrushes, toothpaste, diabetic socks, knit shawls, lap blankets, gloves, and caps.

“Also, any speciality items they can keep and cherish,” Jackson said. “Something small.”

The gifts are taken to 19 entities each year, including all of the senior living facilities in Marble Falls, Burnet, Granite Shoals, Llano, Liberty Hill, and Kingsland, as well as Meals on Wheels recipients.

“People who call and tell us about someone who needs a gift bag, we go there as well,” Jackson said. “We get started with this in September and have over a hundred bags ready to go.”

To volunteer, call Jackson at ‭830-385-2143‬.

suzanne@thepicayune.com