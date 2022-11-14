Burn bans lifted in Burnet, Llano counties

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burn bans in Burnet and Llano counties were lifted Monday morning, Nov. 14, as rain continued to fall from a weekend cold front.

The Llano County Commissioners Court voted to lift the countywide ban during its regular meeting. County Judge James Oakley made the decision for Burnet County.

“Weather conditions are such that I lifted the burn ban for the unincorporated area of Burnet County,” Oakley said in a statement. “Please be sure to call in controlled burns prior to igniting to the sheriff’s office at 512-756-8080.”

The volunteer fire departments in Kingsland, Valley Spring, Sandy Harbor, Tow, and Sunrise Beach all recommended Llano County commissioners lift the burn ban along with

Gilbert Bennett, the county’s Emergency Management coordinator.

“With the current rainfall and recent rain — at my house we had at least an inch — that reduces the fire factor for us, allowing the ranchers to burn off their feed sacks and some of the stuff they need to dispose of,” Bennett said.

Anyone burning outdoors in Llano County should call the Sheriff’s Office at 325-247-5767 and give their name and address. Only organic material may be burned and fires must be out before nightfall.

Burn bans have been in place in both counties most of the summer because of continuing drought conditions. Both bans were lifted by 9 a.m. Monday.

