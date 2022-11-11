Texas artifacts and Native American history program Nov. 14

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A display case full of arrowheads from Texas Cache Magazine showcases a bit of the state's Native American history. Magazine publisher Patricia Even is giving a presentation on Texas artifacts at Lakeshore Branch Library on Monday, Nov. 14. Photo courtesy of Texas Cache Magazine

Learn about Texas’ Native American history during a program at the Lakeshore Branch Library in Buchanan Dam. Texas Cache Magazine publisher Patricia Even, a Buchanan Dam resident, will share her knowledge on artifacts, including how to identify them, and then answer questions from the audience. The free presentation is at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the library, 7346 RR 261.

“There’s so much about the Indians of the past that most people don’t know, and it’s a goal for me to help people understand how they lived and why they did what they did,” Even told DailyTrib.com.

During her 30-year career as a school teacher, she saw a serious deficit of information on the state’s Native Americans. In 2003, she started publishing Texas Cache Magazine, which features news and stories on Texas’ rich archaeological history.

The presentation will include information on the prehistoric peoples of Texas, their interactions with Spanish and American settlers, and legendary local tribes such as the Comanche, Apache, and Tonkawa.

“There’s not a lot of easy-going information out there,” Even said. “You really have to dig for it.”

To save your spot at the Nov. 14 presentation, RSVP to the library at 325-379-1174 or lakeshore.library@gmail.com.

