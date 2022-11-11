Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 3-10, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 3-10, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Rocco Bonom, 17, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 3 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession/use inhale/ingest volatile chemical, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of tobacco.

Cosmo Nevada Carney, 40, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 3 by BCSO: assault of family/household member.

Victoria Leigh Gommel, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 3 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): capias pro fine-failure to stop at a designated point, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Released Nov. 4 on $65,000 in bonds.

John Maxx Potts, 51, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 3 by BCSO: possession of child pornography.

Mitchell Wade Shelton, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 3 by GSPD: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

Mitchell Wade Shelton, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 3 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear.

Charles Duane Shemwell II, 47, of Jackson, Missouri, was arrested Nov. 3 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Denise Angelina Sims, 47, of Briggs was arrested Nov. 3 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Richard Phillip Spradling, 24, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 3 by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO): bench warrant-hold.

Clifford C. Wilson Jr., 39, of Mansfield was arrested Nov. 3 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): no driver’s license, expired registration, parole violation.

Travis Glenn Beard, 46, of Belton was arrested Nov. 4 by BCSO: burglary of a building.

Jeffrey Joe Dohnalik, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 4 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid. Released Nov. 6 on $1,500 bond.

Benjamin Kyle Garner, 21, of Beeville was arrested Nov. 4 by BPD: possession of marijuana.

Chad Albert Magerkurth, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 4 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Released Nov. 5 on $15,000 bond.

Yvonne Antoinette Shelby, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 4 by BCSO: failure to have a rabies vaccination, public nuisance-animal at large. Released Nov. 5 on $500 in bonds.

Clarence Nicholas Short, 43, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 4 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released Nov. 6 with credit for time served.

Paul Brian St. Martin, 52, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 4 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Curtis Lee Toner Sr., 64, of Goldthwaite was arrested Nov. 4 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while license is invalid.

Skye Love White, 20, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 4 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): expired registration. Released Nov. 5 on $500 bond.

Vallie Venetta Conely, 56, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested Nov. 5 by GSPD: theft of service. Released Nov. 7 on $1,000 bond.

Harley Ray Dobbs, 17, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 4 by MFPD: resisting arrest/search/transport. Released Nov. 5 on $7,500 bond.

Troy Craig Edlund, 38, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 5 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container, possession of marijuana, capias pro fine-no driver’s license. Released Nov. 6 on $3,000 in bonds.

Matthew Shawn Lowrance, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 5 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention, resisting arrest/search/transport, burglary of a building.

Kary Leigh Young, 55, of Blanco was arrested Nov. 5 by MFPD: assault on a peace officer/judge, resisting arrest/search/transport, public intoxication, bond revocation-driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Nov. 6 on $58,500 in bonds.

Brayan Ayala-Molina, 18, was arrested Nov. 6 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Nov. 7 to ICE.

Daniel Thomas Barner, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 6 by BPD: violation of bond/protective order.

Erasmo Bautista-Porcayo, 26, was arrested Nov. 6 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 7 to ICE.

Jonathan Eric Buckley, 55, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 6 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Nov. 8 on $5,000 bond.

Cody Ray Caskey, 39, of Austin was arrested Nov. 6 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, driving while license is invalid.

Brayan Castro-Moreno, 27, was arrested Nov. 6 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 7 to ICE.

Kenneth Lee Dunlop Jr., 24, of Leander was arrested Nov. 6 by BCSO: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Omar Gaona-Mata, 34, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 6 by GSPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

German Garcia, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 6 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Gusavo Gonzalez-Lopez, 30, was arrested Nov. 6 by ICE: detainer.

Antonio M. Katende, 42, was arrested Nov. 6 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 7 to ICE.

Daniel Thomas Barner, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $12,500 in bonds.

Roger Dale Dunlap, 40, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO: SRA-indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Cameron Jermaine Fox, 35, of Killeen was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.

Omar Gaona-Mata, 34, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 7 by ICE: detainer.

Benjamin Kyle Garner, 21, of Beeville was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO: failure to appear-accident involving damage to a vehicle. Released same day on $4,500 in bonds.

Michael Adam Morales, 41, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO: parole hold.

Christian Maria Rios, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, interfering with an emergency request for assistance. Released same day on $5,000 in bonds.

Sarah Elizabeth Schlegel, 34, of Round Mountain was arrested Nov. 7 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Nathaniel Dawen Stewart, 26, of Llano was arrested Nov. 7 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Bobby Lee Dehart, 46, of Bellmead was arrested Nov. 8 by BCSO: parole violation.

Veronica Jean Feezor, 61, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 8 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Monica June LeCompte, 41, of San Antonio was arrested Nov. 8 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Nov. 9 on $5,000 bond.

Roy Albert McDougald Jr., 56, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 8 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Nov. 9 on $1,500 bond.

Sarah Elizabeth Schlegel, 34, of Round Mountain was arrested Nov. 8 by BCSO: bond revocation-resisting arrest/search/transport, bond revocation-driving while license is invalid.

Nathaniel Dawen Stewart, 26, of Llano was arrested Nov. 8 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, bond revocation-driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container, bond revocation-possession of marijuana. Released same day on $37,500 in bonds.

Tina Lynn Uvalle, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 8 by GSPD: failure to appear, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility.

James Andrew Beavers, 28, of Trinity was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO: sexual abuse of a child-continuous.

Tyler Thomas Burney, 21, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO: cruelty to animals, speeding. Released same day on $20,500 in bonds.

Robert Louis Defelice, 21, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 9 by BPD: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Gary Donnell Williams, 32, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 9 by MFPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jesus Israel Arce, 30, of San Antonio was arrested Nov. 10 by BCSO: commitment/motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Travis David James Barnhart, 21, of Alice was arrested Nov. 10 by the Burnet County Precinct 4 constable (CONST4): commitment-unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jessica Lynn Cooksey, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 10 by BCSO: criminal trespass.

Stacey Melvin Davis, 32, of Marble Malls was arrested Nov. 10 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $500 bond.

Nathan Cole Durst, 28, of Princeton was arrested Nov. 10 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of marijuana, surety surrender-failure to identify as a fugitive from justice.

Ryan Allen Gonzales, 38, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 10 by CSPD: abandoning/endangering a child-criminal neglect.

Mary Lynne Griffin, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 10 by BCSO: surety surrender-unlawfully carrying a weapon, surety surrender-false drug test-falsification device.

Sara Marie Gunnlaugsson, 22, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 10 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Guadalupe Gomes Llanes, 41, of Aransas Pass was arrested Nov. 10 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Danielle Julee Spinnato, 39, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 10 by CSPD: abandoning/endangering a child-criminal neglect, failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information.