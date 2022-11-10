Christmas Outreach barbecue fundraiser Nov. 12

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Volunteers surround smokers at the 2019 Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach barbecue fundraiser. This 2022 event is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. All proceeds go toward providing Christmas toys to children in need. Courtesy photo

Chow down on barbecue Saturday, Nov. 12, and bring Christmas cheer to children in need. The annual Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach fundraiser starts at 11 a.m. at the fire station, 8410 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals.

Plates are $15 each. All proceeds go toward providing Christmas toys for eligible families.

Granite Shoals Police Chief John Ortis and Fire Chief Tim Campbell will be preparing briskets and sides and serving attendees with the help of volunteers until the food runs out. Supplies usually last until about 2 p.m. Ortis said. Meals are takeout only.

Christmas Outreach is a Granite Shoals-based charitable organization that has been giving toys to families in need for the past 20 years.

“Our number one goal is to make sure that all Highland Lakes children have something to open on Christmas,” Chief Ortis said.

The barbecue fundraiser is supported by local businesses, the Granite Shoals Police Officers Association, and the Granite Shoals Fire Auxiliary.

Both Ortis and Campbell have been involved with the annual fundraiser for the past 10 years. Ortis expects volunteers will serve 26 briskets, 150 pounds of sausage, 8 gallons of beans, and 10 gallons of coleslaw. An entire brisket is up for grabs in a raffle. Tickets are $5.

Ortis claims the Christmas Outreach barbecue could be the best in the region.

“You could put mine and Chief Campbell’s barbecue against any in the Hill Country,” he said.

While the food is delicious, the main mission is at the heart of the barbecue.

Christmas Outreach Vice President Frances Lachance estimates the organization gives toys to 250-350 children each year.

“It’s important to me to see that these kids have a good Christmas,” she said.

Families interested in receiving toys through Christmas Outreach should contact the organization through Facebook, visit The Helping Center of Marble Falls at 1016 Broadway, ask at Highland Lakes Elementary School in Granite Shoals, or go to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services office, 1406 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls.

