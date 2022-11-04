GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 7

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and action regarding enrollment for cybersecurity training for all Burnet County elected officials, appointed officials, and staff

discussion and action regarding approval of bond for newly appointed Precinct 3 Constable David Scott Davis

approval of interlocal agreement between county and city of Burnet to provide hot mix asphalt to pave various city streets of value not to exceed $15,000

discussion and action regarding inmate housing agreement between cities of Burnet, Cottonwood Shores, Granite Shoals, Marble Falls, and Horseshoe Bay

6 p.m. regular meeting

Bertram City Hall, 110 E Vaughan St., Bertram

On the agenda:

request for street closures and $4,000 of hotel/motel tax funds for 2022 Bertram Country Christmas Festival

discussion and possible action regarding substandard housing process and requirements for condemnation

discussion and possible action regarding agreement between city and Heritage Broadband to install antenna on Bertram water tower to provide residents internet services

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.