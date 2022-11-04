SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 7

11/04/22 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action regarding enrollment for cybersecurity training for all Burnet County elected officials, appointed officials, and staff
  • discussion and action regarding approval of bond for newly appointed Precinct 3 Constable David Scott Davis
  • approval of interlocal agreement between county and city of Burnet to provide hot mix asphalt to pave various city streets of value not to exceed $15,000
  • discussion and action regarding inmate housing agreement between cities of Burnet, Cottonwood Shores, Granite Shoals, Marble Falls, and Horseshoe Bay

Bertram City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Bertram City Hall, 110 E Vaughan St., Bertram

On the agenda:

  • request for street closures and $4,000 of hotel/motel tax funds for 2022 Bertram Country Christmas Festival
  • discussion and possible action regarding substandard housing process and requirements for condemnation
  • discussion and possible action regarding agreement between city and Heritage Broadband to install antenna on Bertram water tower to provide residents internet services 

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags:

You Might Like

Burnet man gets 25 years for possession of child pornography

11/04/22 | Suzanne Freeman

Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022

11/04/22 | DailyTrib.com

Friday last day to vote early; Election Day is Nov. 8

11/03/22 | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

twelve − two =