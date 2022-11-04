GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 7
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
- discussion and action regarding enrollment for cybersecurity training for all Burnet County elected officials, appointed officials, and staff
- discussion and action regarding approval of bond for newly appointed Precinct 3 Constable David Scott Davis
- approval of interlocal agreement between county and city of Burnet to provide hot mix asphalt to pave various city streets of value not to exceed $15,000
- discussion and action regarding inmate housing agreement between cities of Burnet, Cottonwood Shores, Granite Shoals, Marble Falls, and Horseshoe Bay
Bertram City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Bertram City Hall, 110 E Vaughan St., Bertram
- request for street closures and $4,000 of hotel/motel tax funds for 2022 Bertram Country Christmas Festival
- discussion and possible action regarding substandard housing process and requirements for condemnation
- discussion and possible action regarding agreement between city and Heritage Broadband to install antenna on Bertram water tower to provide residents internet services
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.