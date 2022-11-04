Burnet man gets 25 years for possession of child pornography

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jon-Maxx Potts, 51, of Burnet received 25 years in prison for possession of child pornography. Courtesy photo

Jon-Maxx Potts, 51, of Burnet was sentenced Thursday, Nov. 3, to a total of 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to three of 25 charges of possession of child pornography.

Two 10-year sentences and one five-year sentence are to be served consecutively beginning the day of sentencing with credit for 26 days’ time served.

The plea deal was negotiated in September. The sentence was handed down by Judge Evan Stubbs in the 424th District Court in Burnet.

Potts was arrested on Oct. 3, 2019, after an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General’s child exploitation unit uncovered multiple digital storage devices containing images of child pornography at his home and his business, Tilly’s Armory, 106 S. West St. in Burnet.

At that time, he was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released two days after his arrest.

A year later, a Burnet County grand jury indicted Potts on five counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography and 20 counts of possession of child pornography. Possession with intent to promote is a second-degree felony. He was released again on bond.

After pleading guilty to three charges, 22 additional charges, including the five counts of intent to promote, were dismissed.

