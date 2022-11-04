Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Bob Wayne Brown, 48, of San Antonio was arrested Oct. 28 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): motion to revoke bond-theft of property.

Estrella Felan-Flores, 22, of Killeen was arrested Oct. 28 by BCSO: failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/transport.

Estrella Felan-Flores, 22, of Killeen was arrested Oct. 28 by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO): bond forfeiture-burglary of a building, bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance.

Eric Ryan Manthei, 31, of Liberty Hill was arrested Oct. 28 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Released Oct. 31 on $75,000 in bonds.

Matthew Todd McElwee, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 28 by MFPD: parole violation.

Ruben Ortiz, 26, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 28 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Cody Joe Reid, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 28 by BCSO: commitment-burglary of a habitation-intention to commit other felony.

Christopher Lee Rhymer, 50, of Copperas Cove was arrested Oct. 28 by an out-of-county agency: bench warrant-hold.

Joanna Julian Haughton, 25, of Austin was arrested Oct. 29 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Oct. 30 to ICE.

Andrew J. Lepre, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 29 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, displaying fictitious license plate. Released Nov. 2 on $5,500 in bonds.

Antelmo Benitez-Saucedo, 34, was arrested Oct. 30 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 31 to ICE.

August Max Garner, 20, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 30 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Yesenia Yolanda Lopez-Cax, 27, was arrested Oct. 30 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 31 to ICE.

Jorge Miranda II, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 30 by GSPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, criminal mischief.

Carlos Morales, 27, of Mission was arrested Oct. 30 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Nov. 1 on $50,000 bond.

Gustavo Pitones-Patron, 25, was arrested Oct. 30 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 31 to ICE.

Sarah Elizabeth Schlegel, 34, of Round Mountain was arrested Oct. 30 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid.

Martin Velazquez-Ortiz, 42, was arrested Oct. 30 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 31 to ICE.

Bryan Nolan Aubin Jr., 48, of Dallas was arrested Oct. 31 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Tramaine Bradley, 18, of Pflugerville was arrested Oct. 31 by BCSO: burglary of a habitation.

Charles Dillion Chittim, 32, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 31 by BPD: claiming lottery prize fraudulently, theft of property.

Jimmy Earl Holt, 32, of Killeen was arrested Oct. 31 by BCSO: motion to revoke bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Mandy Renee Wallace McMeans, 41, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 31 by BPD: claiming lottery prize fraudulently, theft of property.

Jorge Miranda II, 23, was arrested Oct. 31 by BCSO: bond revocation-criminal mischief, bond revocation-criminal trespass.

Sarah Elizabeth Schlegel, 34, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 31 by BCSO: bond revocation-resisting arrest/search/transport, bond revocation-driving while license is invalid.

Jesse Vasques Barrientes, 64, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Mason Jaymes Cross, 24, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO: surety surrender-assault on a family/household member.

Enrique de la Rosa Jr., 41, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 1 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Jose Luis Diaz, 22, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO: commitment-burglary of a building.

Craig Meadows, 20, of Llano was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Melissa Sanchez Monzon, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 1 by MFPD: theft of service. Released Nov. 2 on $2,500 bond.

John Dahl Appleby, 50, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 2 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence.

Travis Andrew Chandler, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 2 by MFPD: harassment.

Charles Edwin Clayton, 23, of Round Mountain was arrested Nov. 2 by BCSO: theft of property. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Martin Monzon Jr., 37, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 2 by GSPD: failure to appear-unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Christopher Lee Rhymer, 50, of Copperas Cove was arrested Nov. 2 by GSPD: forgery of a financial instrument.

Israel Sanchez, 32, of Dallas was arrested Nov. 2 by BCSO: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, theft of property.

Curtis Lee Toner Sr., 54, of Goldthwaite was arrested Nov. 2 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, possession of a controlled substance.

Nicholas Rene Young, 30, of New Braunfels was arrested Nov. 2 by an outside agency-bench warrant.