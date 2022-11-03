Marble Falls EDC approves grant funding for downtown art events

Events hosted by Highland Lakes Creative Arts, such as Sculpture on Main, Paint the Town, and an art walk, were all awarded partial funding by the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. through a community leverage grant. File photo

The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors approved $14,000 in community leverage grant funding for Highland Lakes Creative Arts during its regular meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Grant money will be used for popular events and productions, including the year-round Sculpture on Main exhibit, Paint the Town, Sculpture on Main Street Fest, Sculpture on the Square, and an art walk.

“I think (Sculpture on Main) is probably the best event we have,” said EDC Director John Packer. “The event itself is good, and it lasts all year long. It’s gotten better every year.”

Over two-thirds of the money received by the nonprofit will go toward stipends for the 20 sculptors participating in the cyclical Sculpture on Main exhibit. Sculptures that have been on display for the past two years will be phased out with new ones in March 2023.

The organization is currently accepting applications for new sculptures. Registration ends Tuesday, Nov. 15. To apply, visit the nonprofit’s website.

An additional $2,100 was awarded to fund a live ice sculpting artist during the group’s Sculpture on the Square event Dec. 9-10 at Old Oak Square. Money will go toward paying the sculptor and for performances by the Marble Falls middle and high school choirs during the event.

“It’s going to be really fun,” said Janey Rives, a Highland Lakes Creative Arts board member. “We’ll have kids from all the different areas participating. We’ll have interesting sculptors that will be there. I just think it will be great.”

Another $600 will go toward purchasing 10 tents for the event for artists to host sculpture making workshops. Highland Lakes Creative Arts opted to buy the tents outright rather than renting them in the pursuit of making Sculpture on the Square an annual event.

The grant will also fund $1,500 worth of maps to be distributed to the Marble Falls Visitor Center and other visitor centers across the Hill Country.

“All the arts events bring some interesting people to town,” said EDC President Steve Reitz. “It’s really fun to see some major talent show up here and do things that are just amazing.”

Each year, the Marble Falls EDC allocates $100,000 to different community leverage grant applicants for projects that enhance quality of life for residents and improve the well-being of the city. In September, the board approved an application allotting $78,000 worth of funding for various projects throughout the city’s downtown district.

To apply for a leverage grant for a community event, visit the EDC website.

nathan@thepicayune.com