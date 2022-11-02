Granite Shoals Operation Fill the Boat Toy Drive underway

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Drop off toys in the Granite Shoals police patrol boat for the Operation Fill the Boat Toy Drive, which runs through Dec. 10. Donations also can be made at the Granite Shoals Fire Department. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Granite Shoals Operation Fill the Boat Toy Drive runs through Dec. 10. Toys go to children in need across the city.

Donations can be dropped off in the boats parked in front of the police department, 410 N. Phillips Ranch Road, and fire department, 8410 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals.

Police Chief John Ortis and Fire Chief Tim Campbell encourage people to knock on the door and visit with officers or firefighters on duty when making a donation.

The toy drive is part of Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach.

“It’s about giving back to our kids and the community,” Chief Ortis told DailyTrib.com. “There’s families, not only in Granite Shoals but all over the Hill Country, that are in need of toys at Christmas time.”

Ortis became involved with the toy drive in 2013, when a second-grader at Highland Lakes Elementary School wrote a letter to Santa Claus asking for food stamps. The City Council learned of the letter and passed it on to Ortis, who was a patrol officer at the time.

“When that little girl asked for food stamps for Christmas, it just made me really want to make a difference in our community,” he said.

This is the second Fill the Boat fundraiser of the year. The first took place in the summer prior to the start of school.

In inclement weather, knock on the door of either department to give your toy donation directly to officers or firefighters.

