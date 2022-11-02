‘American Hearts’ a multimedia tribute to the military

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Hill Country Community Theatre‘s stars-and-striped stage hosts “American Hearts,” a multimedia tribute to the country’s armed forces.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day, and Saturday, Nov. 12. A 2 p.m. matinee is Sunday, Nov. 13. The theater is located at 4003 FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores.

“As a theater, we’re always looking at something different to do,” said Patty Gosselin, executive director of the HCCT. “We thought with Veterans Day going on, we should put together a show that was patriotic and entertaining as well as something our community might enjoy.”

The production will feature singing, dancing, flag ceremonies, a reading of an award-winning essay on democracy, and a projection of Johnny Cash’s classic “Ragged Old Flag.”

No reservations are required for the pay-what-you-can show. Donations will be accepted.

“The reason we hold pay-what-you-can events is because it exposes the theater to people who normally wouldn’t think they would enjoy this kind of a venue,” Gosselin said.

A portion of the show’s proceeds will go to Operation Exfil, a local nonprofit that serves combat-injured veterans and their families, specifically those suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“As a nonprofit in our community, I feel like we have an obligation to help serve other nonprofits,” Gosselin said. “Obviously, veterans have spent their lives protecting our country. I think it’s important for us to never forget that many of our veterans are suffering.”

