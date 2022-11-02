SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

‘American Hearts’ a multimedia tribute to the military

11/02/22 | Nathan Bush

The Hill Country Community Theatre‘s stars-and-striped stage hosts “American Hearts,” a multimedia tribute to the country’s armed forces. 

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day, and Saturday, Nov. 12. A 2 p.m. matinee is Sunday, Nov. 13. The theater is located at 4003 FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores.

“As a theater, we’re always looking at something different to do,” said Patty Gosselin, executive director of the HCCT. “We thought with Veterans Day going on, we should put together a show that was patriotic and entertaining as well as something our community might enjoy.”

The production will feature singing, dancing, flag ceremonies, a reading of an award-winning essay on democracy, and a projection of Johnny Cash’s classic “Ragged Old Flag.”

No reservations are required for the pay-what-you-can show. Donations will be accepted.

“The reason we hold pay-what-you-can events is because it exposes the theater to people who normally wouldn’t think they would enjoy this kind of a venue,” Gosselin said. 

A portion of the show’s proceeds will go to Operation Exfil, a local nonprofit that serves combat-injured veterans and their families, specifically those suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“As a nonprofit in our community, I feel like we have an obligation to help serve other nonprofits,” Gosselin said. “Obviously, veterans have spent their lives protecting our country. I think it’s important for us to never forget that many of our veterans are suffering.”

nathan@thepicayune.com

Nathan Bush

See author's posts

Tags: , , , ,

You Might Like

Granite Shoals Operation Fill the Boat Toy Drive underway

11/02/22 | Dakota Morrissiey

Chicken-fried steak fundraiser brings comfort to Phoenix Center kids

11/01/22 | Nathan Bush

Oorah! Marine Corps birthday party Nov. 10 in Buchanan Dam

11/01/22 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

twelve − 9 =