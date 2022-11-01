Oorah! Marine Corps birthday party Nov. 10 in Buchanan Dam

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Celebrate the U.S. Marine Corps’ 247th birthday on Nov. 10 at a party hosted by the Kingsland Masonic Lodge. The event starts at 6 p.m. at Pardners Nightclub, 15615 Texas 29 in Buchanan Dam. Enjoy live music, dancing, and cake.

Admission is $10 at the door. The tear-off from each ticket can be entered into a raffle. Proceeds benefit the lodge’s charitable programs and scholarship fund.

“Everyone is welcome, anybody who likes to dance,” said event coordinator Bill Cargill, the lodge’s fundraising committee chairman and a USMC veteran.

The U.S. Marine Corps was established Nov. 10, 1775, by the Second Continental Congress. It has been officially celebrated since 1921, when Lt. Gen. John A. Lejeune formalized it.

A few time-honored traditions, including a reading of Lejeune’s original birthday message and recognition of the oldest and youngest Marines present, are now the norm at USMC birthday parties. A cake-cutting became synonymous with the celebration by 1937. The Kingsland event will include all three traditions.

“We’re expecting this to be a cowboy-style birthday party for the Marine Corps,” Cargill said. “Everyone will have a good time.”

The Night Shift, a country band from Bastrop, will perform from 6-9 p.m. Attendees can purchase drinks at the bar.

The event is raising money for scholarships to Llano High School students and financial support of widows and orphans of Masonic members.

For more information about the birthday celebration, call Cargill at 325-388-5300.

