MFISD adds Pre-K for 3-year-olds

The Marble Falls Independent School District is expanding its prekindergarten program to include 3-year-old students born on or before Sept. 1, 2020.

Pre-K 3 is a full-day prekindergarten class intended to improve mental and developmental growth through education and social interaction.

“Marble Falls ISD is excited to have the opportunity to offer the Pre-K 3 program for all children,” said Yarda Leflet, assistant superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction. “We know we have many families who will benefit from this opportunity and are anxiously awaiting seeing these young learners next fall.”

The district already offers Pre-K for 4-year-olds. Both Pre-K 3 and Pre-K 4 prepare children for kindergarten with an emphasis on cognitive skills, fine motor strength, language, and social-emotional growth.

“Pre-K 3 will introduce children to foundational skills necessary for success far beyond prekindergarten years,” Leflet said. “Language development in early childhood is key to success in reading and other content areas such as math, science, and social studies.”

MFISD is an area pioneer in offering all-day prekindergarten, she said.

” … Many other districts offered only half-day programs and only to those who qualify,” Leflet said. “Families who do not qualify have been able to pay tuition to have their child attend in Marble Falls ISD, which is not the case in every school district.”

Unlike Pre-K 4, transportation for Pre-K 3 students will not be provided.

The recent announcement comes as schools across the state are putting more emphasis on early education and prekindergarten programs.

“The state of Texas has been focusing on statewide improvement in early childhood,” Leflet said. “Each year, new legislation has been passed to provide districts pathways to improve and enroll more qualifying children in high-quality prekindergarten programs.”

Tuition for Pre-K 3 is $4,000 a year. Certain families may qualify for free tuition. To learn more about qualification requirements, visit the district’s Pre-K and kindergarten roundup webpage.

When registering their student, parents must provide the following items:

child’s immunization record

child’s birth certificate

child’s Social Security card

proof of residency

proof of income

driver’s license

MFISD encourages parents to sign up for the district’s prekindergarten mailing list for more information.

nathan@thepicayune.com