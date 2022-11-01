Chicken-fried steak fundraiser brings comfort to Phoenix Center kids

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Help raise money for the Phoenix Center by chowing down on a delicious chicken-fried steak dinner at River City Grille, 700 First St. in Marble Falls. The Comfort Food 4 Kids fundraiser is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. All proceeds directly benefit the local nonprofit and its mission of providing critical mental health care to children.

Tickets for the meal are $10 each and can be purchased online. Enjoy chicken-fried steak served with gravy, green beans, mashed potatoes, and a homemade roll. Patrons may dine in or carry out.

Organizers also will hold a raffle for a large Big Green Egg grill with nest valued at about $1,200.

“Compassionate supporters and their gifts ensure more children can receive life-changing therapeutic care through the Phoenix Center,” said Blakeley Wilbanks, the center’s communications director

Founded in 2007 by Sarah Rosen Garrett, the nonprofit aims to inspire hope, health, and healing by providing mental health care to children and families through trauma-informed therapy and education.

A 501(c)(3) organization, the nonprofit relies on charitable donors to help facilitate its mission.

“Eighty-one percent of the local children the Phoenix Center served in 2021 were considered low-income,” Wilbanks said. “No child is ever turned away due to inability to pay.”

If you’re unable to go to the event, but would like to make a donation to the center, you may do so online.

