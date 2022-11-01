2023 Locals Love Us awards voting begins

Voting for the 2023 Locals Love Us awards is underway! From now through Nov. 30, you can vote online on your tablet, phone, or computer for your favorite business, service, eatery, organization, event, and people across the Highland Lakes. And, unlike the midterm elections, each day in November is election day — so cast your vote every 24 hours.

“Business owners and employees work hard all year long helping us with our day-to-day lives,” said Victory Media Marketing Publisher Mandi Goldsmith. “Give a big thumbs-up to your favorite places and people, the ones that made you smile while your were shopping, eating out, getting your teeth cleaned, making a bank deposit, or seeing your doctor.”

Sponsored by The Picayune Magazine, 101HighlandLakes.com, and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, Locals Love Us tallies November’s votes in December and notifies the winners and hands out awards in January. Results with stories and photos will be in the annual Locals Love Us magazine on newsstands in February 2023.

“When the spring and summer tourism season opens up, Locals Love Us magazine will be an invaluable resource for visitors to the area,” Goldsmith said. “Everyone new in town wants to know where the locals eat, drink, listen to live music, and shop. Locals Love Us has it all in one free publication.”

Winners are selected in each of the three main areas of the Highland Lakes: Burnet, Kingsland/Llano, and Marble Falls. These categories include Cottonwood Shores, Horseshoe Bay, Buchanan Dam, Bertram, and Spicewood.

The fun doesn’t stop with voting. Share the ballot online on your own social media accounts and websites. It’s a great way to say “thank you!” to the organizations, teachers, coaches, volunteers, city workers, first responders, and others who make the Highland Lakes a great place to live — and visit!

Cast your vote on the Locals Love Us webpage, where you’ll also find winners from previous years.

editor@thepicayune.com