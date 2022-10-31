SUBSCRIBE NOW

Train to be a Master Naturalist; 2023 classes start in February

10/31/22 | DailyTrib.com
Highland Lakes Master Naturalist Paula Richards

Highland Lakes Master Naturalist Paula Richards is trained to bring nature into the classroom with props like this monarch butterfly puppet that begins as a caterpillar. Registration for the chapter's 2023 Master Naturalist training is underway. Sessions start in February. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Registration is open for Master Naturalist certification training in the spring. The Highland Lakes chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist Program will hold sessions from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. once a week for 12 weeks starting on Feb. 9, 2023. 

The training is limited to 22 students, who will learn in the classroom and in the field at sites in Blanco, Burnet, Llano, and Travis counties. Topics taught by regional experts will focus on Texas ecology with an emphasis on the Highland Lakes and Hill Country areas.

The $200 tuition covers the cost of the Texas Master Naturalist statewide curriculum textbook, speakers, and field trips.

Email Paula Richards at alabamatick@yahoo.com or Rick Vance at bluemax2253@yahoo.com for more information or visit the Highland Lakes chapter’s website.

