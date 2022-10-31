Check off your gift list at Bayside Bazaar on Nov. 5
Shop for handmade crafts and more at the 19th annual Bayside Bazaar. The Helping Hands Craft Guild event is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Quail Point Lodge, 107 Twilight Lane in Horseshoe Bay.
Admission is $10. The bazaar raises money for The Helping Center of Marble Falls.
Browse 18 vendors, bid in a silent auction, get inspired by a style show, and enjoy refreshments.
You can also purchase chances to win a 68-inch-by-84-inch bed quilt made by Laura Jo Thompson. “Pineapple Dreams” is pieced in bright blue, lime green, and soft gray cotton fabric and designed using the pineapple quilt block, a symbol of opulence and hospitality dating to the mid-1800s.
For more information about the Bayside Bazaar, call Mary Daniel at 830-596-0035.