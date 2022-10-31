Check off your gift list at Bayside Bazaar on Nov. 5

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Purchase chances to win the 'Pineapple Dreams' bed quilt by Laura Jo Thompson during the 19th annual Bayside Bazaar in Horseshoe Bay on Nov. 5. Courtesy photo by Mary Kay Otto

Shop for handmade crafts and more at the 19th annual Bayside Bazaar. The Helping Hands Craft Guild event is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Quail Point Lodge, 107 Twilight Lane in Horseshoe Bay.

Admission is $10. The bazaar raises money for The Helping Center of Marble Falls.

Browse 18 vendors, bid in a silent auction, get inspired by a style show, and enjoy refreshments.

You can also purchase chances to win a 68-inch-by-84-inch bed quilt made by Laura Jo Thompson. “Pineapple Dreams” is pieced in bright blue, lime green, and soft gray cotton fabric and designed using the pineapple quilt block, a symbol of opulence and hospitality dating to the mid-1800s.

For more information about the Bayside Bazaar, call Mary Daniel at 830-596-0035.

