SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Check off your gift list at Bayside Bazaar on Nov. 5

10/31/22 | DailyTrib.com
Pineapple Dreams quilt by Laura Jo Thompson

Purchase chances to win the 'Pineapple Dreams' bed quilt by Laura Jo Thompson during the 19th annual Bayside Bazaar in Horseshoe Bay on Nov. 5. Courtesy photo by Mary Kay Otto

Shop for handmade crafts and more at the 19th annual Bayside Bazaar. The Helping Hands Craft Guild event is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Quail Point Lodge, 107 Twilight Lane in Horseshoe Bay. 

Admission is $10. The bazaar raises money for The Helping Center of Marble Falls.

Browse 18 vendors, bid in a silent auction, get inspired by a style show, and enjoy refreshments. 

You can also purchase chances to win a 68-inch-by-84-inch bed quilt made by Laura Jo Thompson. “Pineapple Dreams” is pieced in bright blue, lime green, and soft gray cotton fabric and designed using the pineapple quilt block, a symbol of opulence and hospitality dating to the mid-1800s. 

For more information about the Bayside Bazaar, call Mary Daniel at 830-596-0035.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Train to be a Master Naturalist; 2023 classes start in February

10/31/22 | DailyTrib.com

As Habitat homes go up, lunches needed for hungry volunteers

10/28/22 | Dakota Morrissiey

Volunteers needed for children’s bed build day Oct. 29

10/27/22 | Suzanne Freeman
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

sixteen + 7 =