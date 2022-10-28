SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 31

10/28/22 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Marble Falls City Council

5 p.m. special meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • executive session on property acquisition and design for new City Hall

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • updates from Marble Falls Area EMS, Air Evac, Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, and Marble Falls Visitor Center
  • public hearing and discussion regarding host of new traffic ordinances, including changing residential speed limits
  • executive session on La Ventana Public Improvement District Assessments and consultation with city attorney concerning possible settlement of claim for damages associated with wastewater backflow incident

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center,118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action on topics for Planning and Zoning Commission
  • discussion and possible action on City Hall holiday schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the EDC’s webpage for more information. 

Thursday, Nov. 3

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

