GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 31

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

5 p.m. special meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

executive session on property acquisition and design for new City Hall

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

updates from Marble Falls Area EMS, Air Evac, Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, and Marble Falls Visitor Center

public hearing and discussion regarding host of new traffic ordinances, including changing residential speed limits

executive session on La Ventana Public Improvement District Assessments and consultation with city attorney concerning possible settlement of claim for damages associated with wastewater backflow incident

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center,118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on topics for Planning and Zoning Commission

discussion and possible action on City Hall holiday schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the EDC’s webpage for more information.

Thursday, Nov. 3

6 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com