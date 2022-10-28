GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 31
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Marble Falls City Council
5 p.m. special meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- executive session on property acquisition and design for new City Hall
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- updates from Marble Falls Area EMS, Air Evac, Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, and Marble Falls Visitor Center
- public hearing and discussion regarding host of new traffic ordinances, including changing residential speed limits
- executive session on La Ventana Public Improvement District Assessments and consultation with city attorney concerning possible settlement of claim for damages associated with wastewater backflow incident
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center,118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- discussion and possible action on topics for Planning and Zoning Commission
- discussion and possible action on City Hall holiday schedule
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the EDC’s webpage for more information.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.