Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 21-27, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 21-27, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Daniel Patrick Brown, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 21 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-sex offender’s duty to register.

John D. Curatella, 41, of Liberty Hill was arrested Oct. 21 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member. Released Oct. 22 on $35,000 bond.

Charles Luke Frazier, 45, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 21 by BCSO: theft of property. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Mary Lynne Griffin, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 21 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

John Paul Heflin, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 21 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $8,000 bond.

Mirandalyn Johnson, 33, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 21 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): continuous violence against family, surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Adriana Denise Madison, 22, of Austin was arrested Oct. 21 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving while intoxicated.

Autumn Gail McClinton, 24, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 21 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Baldemar Montes Jr., 41, of Zapata was arrested Oct. 21 by BCSO: insufficient bond-unauthorized use of a vehicle, insufficient bond-theft of property.

Kevin Leslie Morrey, 48, of Copperas Cove was arrested Oct. 21 by BCSO: burglary of a building, theft-mail.

Craig Matthew Thomison, 30, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 21 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Curtis Wayne Tisdel, 61, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 21 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order, criminal mischief. Released same day on $78,000 in bonds.

Ashley Jane Adams, 37, of Liberty Hill was arrested Oct. 22 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Oct. 23 on $2,500 bond.

Travis Andrew Chandler, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 22 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): minor in consumption. Released Oct. 23 on $500 bond.

Garrison T. Haile, 32, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 22 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Robert Chase Hunt, 38, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 22 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Hector Chacon-Hernandez, 49, was arrested Oct. 23 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Oct. 24 to ICE.

Jordan Elizabeth Conaway, 34, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 23 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Ramon Diaz-Caceres, 41, was arrested Oct. 23 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 24 to ICE.

Chad Richard Elderkin, 48, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 23 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, driving while intoxicated.

Luis Garduno-Sanchez, 25, was arrested Oct. 23 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 24 to ICE.

Hrvoje Godec, 30, was arrested Oct. 23 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 24 to ICE.

Sabino Irene-Cruz, 59, was arrested Oct. 23 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 24 to ICE.

Melvin Martinez-Castellanos, 23, was arrested Oct. 23 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 24 to ICE.

Mateo Milla-Gomez, 28, was arrested Oct. 23 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 26 to ICE.

Shannon Kincaid Park, 50, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 23 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): driving while license is invalid.

Luis Ponce-Quientero, 36, was arrested Oct. 23 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 24 to ICE.

James Earl Whigham, 50, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 23 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): possession of a controlled substance, theft.

Gary Donnell Williams, 32, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 23 by MFPD: criminal mischief.

Anton A. Anisimov, 51, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 24 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): capias pro fine-expired registration. Released Oct. 27 after laying out fine.

Bryce Robert Barron, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 24 by BPD: capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Oct. 25 after paying fine.

Juanita Velazquez Bowling, 45 of Lampasas was arrested Oct. 24 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Oct. 25 on $2,500 bond.

Dustin Ray Horrocks, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 24 by DPS: racing on highway, driving while license is invalid. Released Oct. 25 on $4,000 in bonds.

Justin Michael Jamerson, 38, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 24 by DPS: racing. Released Oct. 25 on $2,500 bond.

Jardus John Joy, 44, of Lampasas was arrested Oct. 24 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated.

Daniel Reyes Limon, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 24 by MFPD: criminal mischief. Released Oct. 25 on $1,500 bond.

Mateo Milla-Gomez, 28, of Austin was arrested Oct. 24 by ICE: detainer. Released same day to ICE.

Britteny Miller, 17, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 24 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Oct. 25 on $7,500 in bonds.

David Monteiro-Ferreira, 45, of Austin was arrested Oct. 24 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 26 to ICE.

Gloria Nicole Pena, 39, of Andrews was arrested Oct. 24 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Abel Rodriguez, 55, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 24 by GSPD: assault on a family/household member.

Cesar Espinosa-Hernandez, 26, was arrested Oct. 25 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 26 to ICE.

Brittney Elisa Funderbirk, 33, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 25 by BPD: assault by contact-family violence.

Benjamin Kyle Garner, 20, of Beeville was arrested Oct. 25 by MFPD: disorderly conduct. Released Oct. 26 on $500 bond.

Johnny Lee Griffin, 43, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 25 by MFPD: probation violation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Marc Lee James, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 25 by MFPD: disorderly conduct. Released Oct. 26 on $500 bond.

Alexandro Medina, 21, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 25 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 26 on $7,000 in bonds.

Rayvn Brooke Ross, 25, of Round Mountain Oct. 25 by MFPD: displaying fictitious license plate. Released Oct. 26 on $1,500 bond.

Sidney Sanders, 35, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 25 by BPD: no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Oct. 26 on $1,000 in bonds.

Elmer Yovani Tzalam-Caal, 33, of Austin was arrested Oct. 25 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 26 to ICE.

Christopher Lynn McDuffe, 45, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 26 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Oct. 27 after laying out fine.

Javier Zamora-Gutierrez, 30, of Denver, Colorado, was arrested Oct. 26 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Rocco Bonomo, 17, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 27 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug.

Mario Antonio Bueso Bueso, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 27 by GSPD: aggravated assault of a date/family/household member.

Mario Antonio Bueso Bueso, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 27 by ICE: detainer.

Austen Travis Lunday, 36, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 27 by BTPD: theft of property, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Nicholas Dane Nail, 31, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 27 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Alfonso Ortiz-Anacleto, 59, of Austin was arrested Oct. 27 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Jessica Lynn Smith, 29, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 27 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.