As Habitat homes go up, lunches needed for hungry volunteers

Two homes being built by Highland Lakes Habitat for Humanity are nearing completion in Granite Shoals. Dozens of volunteers have been working since spring to complete the homes using discounted and donated materials from local businesses. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Two homes being built by Highland Lakes Habitat for Humanity in Granite Shoals are nearing completion. One home should be ready by Thanksgiving, the other around Christmas. But one thing is needed to fuel volunteers: lunch.

The local Habitat chapter has been working on the two homes since March. They’re going up at 800 and 804 Sherwood Downs Drive. When finished, it will bring the total number of homes built by the chapter since its 1994 founding to 24.

Volunteers and the families receiving the homes handle the vast majority of the labor, but building materials, equipment, and food are necessary to get the job done.

“One thing we have been a little short on for these houses is getting lunches,” said chapter materials coordinator David Waldo. “We’ve had a couple of different restaurants donate, and Subway gave a break on prices, but that’s it.”

Donated or delivered lunches would help streamline the process and keep hammers swinging on work days, Waldo said. Volunteers typically spend Wednesdays and Saturdays at work. On Oct. 26, eight volunteers were present on the job site, working to complete the two homes for the holidays.

Highland Lakes Habitat for Humanity volunteers David Waldo (left) and David Harkins apply another coat of paint to one of two homes being built in Granite Shoals. According to Waldo, delivered and donated lunches for volunteers would be a huge help. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

“I think these are really worthwhile projects. You’re not giving anybody anything. People that get these houses, they pay for the house,” Waldo explained. “Labor is donated, but the homeowners still pay for materials through a no-interest loan through Habitat for Humanity.”

Those awarded homes through Habitat for Humanity must contribute 150 hours of labor to their own home’s construction and 150 hours of labor to another project. The family then pays down a 20-year, no-interest loan.

Jose Quintanilla and Leticia Lopez and daughters Jolissa and Lailani Quintanilla will move into one home. Tonya and Jose Villalobos and sons Jess, Mark, and Jacob will get the other.

Waldo commended the more than 20 local businesses that contributed materials and labor to the projects. Some of the companies, notably GAF, Starr Roofing, and Delineations Building Design & Printing, gave 100 percent of their labor and materials.

If you are interested in volunteering for or contributing to Highland Lakes Habitat for Humanity projects, contact David Waldo at dwaldo19@gmail.com or 713-325-3074.

dakota@thepicayune.com