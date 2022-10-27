Volunteer to build beds for kids Oct. 29 in Marble Falls

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Volunteers at a Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed build in Scottsville, Arizona, earlier in 2022. A local chapter of the national nonprofit will hold its first solo build from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Lowe’s Marble Falls parking lot. Courtesy photo

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Texas Hill Country, a new local chapter of the national nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, needs volunteers for its first solo chapter build. The build takes place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the parking lot at Lowe’s of Marble Falls, 3200 U.S. 281.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds for kids who don’t have them.

“Some of these kids are sleeping on couches, and even floors,” said Jeff Matera. “We follow the motto: no kid in our town sleeps without a bed.”

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network held the first local bed build in February, working directly with the national nonprofit. A representative of Sleep in Heavenly Peace who spoke at a Rotary Club luncheon, laid out the program, inspiring several Rotarians to establish a local chapter. They decided on the name Texas Hill Country rather than Highland Lakes because they intend to expand beyond Burnet and Llano counties in the future.

“The need is great here,” local chapter President Jeff Matera said. “Our goal is do this four times a year.”

On Saturday, volunteers are needed to help build 20 beds. Sheets, blankets, and pillows are supplied when the beds are delivered, Matera said.

The organization is also looking for sponsors, like Lowe’s, to help defray the costs. A complete bed with linens cost around $275 each.

To register to volunteer, visit the group’s webpage where you can also donate money. No skills are necessary; any adult can help, Matera said.

To apply for a bed, visit the national website at shpbeds.org/apply.