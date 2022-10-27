Register for Marble Falls youth basketball league through Nov. 11

Registration is open for a brand new youth basketball program hosted by the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department. Parents have until Nov. 11 to sign up their young hoopers for the new league.

“We are offering a youth basketball league because it was asked of us by the community,” Recreation Manager Daulton Mobley said. “We are wanting to offer year-round programs for the community and basketball is one of those sports we feel would be beneficial.”

Teams will host two, one-hour practices on weeknights starting Nov. 28. Games in the eight-game season will be played on Saturdays Jan. 7-Feb. 25. The league is open for boys and girls ranging from 4 to 11 years old.

Games and practices will be held at Marble Falls Independent School District campuses, made possible by a recently inked interlocal agreement between the city of Marble Falls and Marble Falls ISD.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this program to the community this winter, and it would not be possible without the support of the Marble Falls ISD providing access to the school gyms,” Director of Parks and Recreation Lacey Dingman said in a media release. “We look forward to the growth and success of this program for years to come.”

At the end of the season, medals will be divvied out to all participants. The top team of each division will receive additional hardware.

“Playing youth sports provides an opportunity for children to have an active lifestyle,” Mobley said. “Youth sports teaches valuable social skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship.”

With the exception of the randomly formed U5 age division, squads will be constructed via draft. Requests to play with a friend or coach will only be accepted in the U5 division.

Coaches will have an opportunity to scout the league’s talent during Coach Look, a combine process allowing coaches to put a name and face with players through basic basketball drills and fun games.

Coach Look for girls will be held Nov. 14, while the boys combine will be held Nov. 15 starting at 6 p.m. for the 7U division, followed by the 9U division at 7 p.m., and ending with the 11U division at 8 p.m. The location for Coach Look is yet to be determined.

The department will provide reversible jerseys for game days along with basketballs for practices and games. Registration is $75 which includes a uniform, photo, and end-of-season award.

To register your child or to sign up as a volunteer coach, visit the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department website.