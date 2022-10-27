Marble Falls prepares for senior night against Lampasas

Even after a disappointing 42-26 loss, the Marble Falls Mustangs greet fans that made the long trip to Taylor as the band plays the school’s alma mater. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The Marble Falls Mustangs (2-6, 0-3 district) continue to search for their first district win of the season as they take on the Lampasas Badgers (5-3, 2-1 district) in the final home game of the season on Friday, Oct. 28. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive.

You can listen to it live on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, at KBEYFM.com, or via the free KBEY app starting with a 7 p.m. pregame show.

In an interview with KBEY’s Ben Shields, Marble Falls head coach Brian Herman spoke about his team’s effort in last week’s 42-26 loss to Taylor.

“(Taylor) had multiple plays of 40-plus yards and long touchdowns,” Herman said. “It was tough to contain their speed, but more importantly, I don’t think we did a good job tackling.”

On the other side of the ball, Herman says the offense’s performance was one of the best of the season.

“We moved the ball; we ate clock; we put points on the board,” he said. “We did what we thought was enough to win.”

Nearly mathematically out of the district playoffs, the team has moved to put aside thoughts about the end-of-the-year standings.

“I quit worrying about it,” Herman said. “I told the boys at this point we need to be playing for the love of the game and the love of the brother next to you because if we’re playing for playoffs or scholarships, we’re playing for the wrong reason.”

As the team prepares for Lampasas, stopping the run game will be paramount for a Mustang success.

“They’re not really much of a passing team,” Herman said. “They may line up in the spread, but they are a run-oriented team. They’re going to try and pound us and we’ve shown susceptibility to the power run game.”

Outside of the run game headed by senior Aden Rascoe and freshman Jett Walker, the Mustangs will also need to slow down the dominant air attack led by wide receiver Ethan Moreno. The Badgers senior has averaged over 100 receiving yards a game this season.

Also senior night, Herman plans to honor his veteran players who have pushed through adversity during this unfortunate season as they enter into their final game at Mustang Stadium.

“We’re going to celebrate them and give them every opportunity to try to end the season the right way,” Herman said. “With this being the last home game, hopefully this will be an opportunity to do something special for them as we finish this season out.”