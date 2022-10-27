Justin Paul Harrod, 40, died October 23, 2022

Justin Paul Harrod had a big infectious smile that could light up any dark room. He was genuinely a happy person and it radiated through him onto others. He loved to sing and dance and he danced everywhere he went, shaking his hips and twirling his wife around.

Justin was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, on June 14, 1982. He grew up in Burnet during his middle and high school years and recently moved to Kingsland with Jillian.

He attended college at Texas State Technical College. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for most of his life, but more recently he thoroughly enjoyed his career with LCRA as a surveyor.

Justin loved music and listened to various genres, including folk and country. He enjoyed playing his banjo and played the piano occasionally. He was very proud of his Irish Heritage.

Justin loved spending time with friends and family more than anything else. He had a very close relationship with Jillian’s mother, Julie Tewell Johns, who he always called “Mom-in-Love.” They loved talking and spending time together over a cup of coffee.

Justin had a special love for his mother, Donnace Harrod-Knox and step-father Joel Knox, who shared his love for humor. Donnace loved dancing with her son and when he would ask her to play the piano. Justin especially loved to hear his mother play the piano and accordion!

Justin is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Lee Harrod of Burnet and several grandparents who resided in Kingsville, Burnet, Lampasas, and Alaska.

Not many people get to have a special bond like that of Justin and his twin brother Jordan (Joe) Harrod. Joe holds a special place in Justin’s heart, as does his older brother, Lonnie, his wife Jennifer and their seven amazing children.

Justin loved playing instruments and singing Christian songs with Lonnie and his family. Justin loved taking his daughters for special drinks at the local coffee house where they could sit and talk and then get their hair done at the local salon. Eight-year-old Juliana was Justin’s favorite little “Panda Bear” and he had recently been teaching her to dance, making lots of special memories together, as always.

Thirteen-year-old Jacey was Justin’s little “Duckie” and she loved spending time kayaking together on the river most with her “Bonus Dad.”

Seven-year-old Karis was Justin’s little “Kare Bear” and was the apple of her Daddy’s eye. Twelve-year-old Parker always loved to play video games with his Dad, talk about the latest happenings at school and have fun on family outings. His children meant everything to Justin and he was a “hands on Dad” at all times.

Justin was the most amazing husband to his wife Jillian Harrod and anyone who knows them knew they were a power couple who were very much in love. They had almost five years together and were married one year ago in Key West, Florida.

Justin loved people and people loved Justin. He was all about forming good relationships with good people. Justin genuinely cared about people and took time to get to know them, brighten their day, and was a strong friend for all to lean on.

We lost Justin way too soon on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 40 years of age. He will be greatly missed by so many, forever loved and never forgotten by his friends and family.

A viewing will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 at First Baptist Church, Kingsland; the funeral at 3 p.m. Celebration of Life follows with food at Pardners in Buchanan Dam. Justin’s care has been entrusted to Harrell funeral home at 145 Texas Ave, Kingsland.