HIGHLAND LAKES SPORTS NOTES

10/27/22 | Nathan Bush

For the first time on record, the Burnet High School Lady Dawgs completed an undefeated district season against the Jarrell Lady Cougars. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

VOLLEYBALL
SCORES
Oct. 25
BURNET vs Jarrell

The Burnet Lady Bulldogs (25-11, 10-0 district) capped off a historic undefeated run through district play with a win against the Jarrell Lady Cougars (16-19, 3-7 district), winning in four sets: 18-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-22.

INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — Zaria Solis (13), MaeSyn Gay (12), McKenzie Davis (10), Lauren Howton (9), Camryn Courtney (3), Laney Huffman (1), Samantha Gaylord (1); aces — McKenzie Davis (3), Camryn Courtney (1), Addie Grace Hernandez (1); assists — Camryn Courtney (22), Lainey Rye (19), MaeSyn Gay (2), Addie Grace Hernandez (2), Reagan Shipley (1), McKenzie Davis (1), Zaria Solis (1); digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (27), Camryn Courtney (22), McKenzie Davis (12), Lainey Rye (11), Reagan Shipley (4), Harlynn Roberts (3), Laney Huffman (3), Addie Houston (1), Zaria Solis (1), Lauren Howton (1); blocks — Zaria Solis (3), MaeSyn Gay (3), Camryn Courtney (3), Laney Huffman (2), McKenzie Davis (1)

QUOTABLE: “It’s incredible to see the growth since Aug. 1 and so encouraging to think about the future of this program,” head coach Crystal Shipley said. “Being district champions is special, but being undefeated district champions is extremely rare and a very big deal.”

UP NEXT: Burnet at Thrall on Oct. 29, first round of the playoffs

Nathan Bush

