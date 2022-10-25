Burnet County vacates CR 412 for LCRA park access

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The only entrance to Grelle Recreation Area on Lake Travis is on County Road 412 in Spicewood. The Burnet County Commissioners Court voted to vacate the road on Tuesday, Oct. 25, which will allow the property owners to lease the road to the Lower Colorado River Authority so it can improve park access. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Burnet County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to vacate County Road 412 in Spicewood during its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25. The county will no longer maintain the road, which is owned by Krause Springs.

The Krause family intends to lease the road to the Lower Colorado River Authority, which wants to improve entry access to its Grelle Recreation Area at the end of 412.

“The LCRA has been talking about this for about five or six years,” Commissioner Joe Don Dockery told DailyTrib.com.

Dockery and Burnet County Attorney Eddie Arredondo worked with the LCRA and the Krause family to facilitate the deal.

CR 412 is a half-mile stretch of road that dead ends at the LCRA-owned Grelle Recreation Area on Lake Travis. The Krause family owns the road through Krause Springs Ranch LLC and Krause Park Land LLC, but the road itself has historically been designated as a maintained county road.

In this case, the term “vacate” means that 412 will cease to be a public road and the county will cease to maintain it.

“Transferring ownership relieves the county of its responsibility to maintain the road and enables LCRA to improve the park entrance and provide a better experience for guests,” said LCRA Public Information Officer Clara Tuma in a written statement to DailyTrib.com.

