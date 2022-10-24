Early voting in midterms underway

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Early voting in the midterm elections started Monday, Oct. 24. Texas voters have until Friday, Nov. 4, to cast their ballots in advance of Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

On all ballots are statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, agriculture commissioner, and land commissioner. Other races include judges and seats on the Texas Board of Education and Railroad Commission.

Most county-wide and precinct-level offices were decided in Burnet and Llano counties in the March primaries as no Democrats filed to run for those positions.

Llano County voters do have one contested county-wide race. In the election for county treasurer, Republican Cheryl Regmund faces Libertarian Joe Burnes.

Two other local races in the county include:

Sunrise Beach Village, Precinct 108 — Voters will decide whether to establish an emergency services district to help pay for the volunteer fire department.

City of Horseshoe Bay — Voters will decide on an $8 million bond election to build a new City Hall.

TEXAS SENATE/HOUSE RACES

Contested Texas Senate and House races are on the ballot in Burnet and Llano counties.

Voters in both counties will choose between Republican Pete Flores and Democrat Kathy Jones-Hospod for Texas senator in District 4.

In Burnet County, Republican Ellen Troxclair and Democrat Pam Baggett are vying for the District 19 seat in the Texas House of Representatives. Because of the recent redistricting, this is an open seat.

In Llano County, Republican incumbent Andres S. Murr and Democrat Jose P. Herrera are battling for the District 53 seat in the state house.

U.S. HOUSE RACES

Burnet County residents will have a new member of the U.S. House of Representatives representing them in Washington, D.C. Republican John Carter is unopposed for the District 31 seat. The county was represented by John Williams, who is now in a different district because the Texas Legislature redrew lines last year.

Llano residents will keep their District 11 representative, August Pfluger, who is a Republican and unopposed.

EARLY VOTING SITES

During early voting, Burnet and Llano counties use voting centers, meaning voters in each county can vote at any polling site in their county. On Election Day, Llano County residents must vote in their home precincts.

Burnet County early voting sites

AgriLife Auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet

Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Joann Cole Mitte Memorial Library, 170 N. Gabriel St. in Bertram

Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day except Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, both Thursdays, when the polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Polls are closed on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Llano County early voting sites

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk in Kingsland

Horseshoe Bay City Office, 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay

Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Polls are closed on Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 29-30.

VOTE BY MAIL

You can register to vote by mail if your application is received by Friday, Oct. 28. Applications are available online for Llano County and Burnet County. Voters can track the status of their vote-by-mail ballots on the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

To be eligible to vote by mail, you will be away from your county on Election Day and during the hours early voting is conducted; are sick or disabled; are 65 years of age or older on Election Day; or confined in jail.

ELECTION DAY VOTING

Polls in both counties will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 8. Locations can be found on each of the county’s election webpages: Burnet County and Llano County.

Sample ballots are available online for Burnet County and Llano County.

