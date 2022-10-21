GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 24

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Oct. 24

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action regarding trade between city of Llano for John L. Kuykendall Events Center and Ray House in exchange for Llano County Commons and other vacant county-owned lots inside city limits

Tuesday, Oct. 25

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

acceptance and execution of interlocal agreement with city of Double Horn

acceptance of revised fiscal year 2023 inmate housing agreements for cities of Burnet, Cottonwood Shores, Granite Shoals, Marble Falls, and Horseshoe Bay

approval to apply for grant for VetRide from 2023-24 Texas Veterans Commission Fund

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Noon special meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

executive session regarding Ophelia Hotel and Conference Center

